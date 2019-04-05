The weekend is almost here, but there’s still some work left to be done before you get ready for some much-needed rest and relaxation. There are also still a bunch of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free that you need to download before the day is done. You’ll find eight freshly discounted apps in today’s roundup, and there are also still a few freebies in yesterday’s post if you missed it.

iJumper

Normally $0.99.

1、New mobile cellular traffic monitoring，now you can view real-time cellular remaining traffic in Today’s Center.

2、Provider Device Info.

3、Custom your app icon in today widgets.

4、Show current network speed in today widgets.

Download iJumper

System Activity Monitors

Normally $0.99.

The app monitors iOS activity like memory usage, battery life, used space, and device information. Great visuals like speedometer view, LED indicator, 3D bar charts, battery charging animation, LED flashing charger, provides you a rich visual views of your iOS device internals, like you have never seen before. $$ Over a million satisfied users of our apps $$ ## Few of our user TESTIMONIALS ##

$ Way cool

This is a terrific system tracker.

– Macquest $ Definitely get this App.!

Love the cool dashboard. Tells you what’s going on in the Apple brain in your iPad or iPhone. This App rules.

– Battyguy $ Simple App !

Great tool! Helps to keep your standby time ridiculously long and device running smoothly.

– Spader1969. $ I have tried many products like this one and so far I keep coming back to this one.

– Markeith3000 The System Activity Monitor, is the most comprehensive all in one health check app. on the App store, that monitors memory usage, battery performance, device information like IP address and hardware address, battery tips, all system information, and used space on the iOS device. You can use this app to accurately monitor your battery life, monitor memory in use, and used and free space. By appropriately charging the battery using this app to full charge, you can get a good battery life. KEY FEATURES: 1. Battery tips are shown to help save battery life while using the iPhone. 2. Tap battery to see the battery capacity for your favorite apps. 3. Shows the used and free space on your iPhone/iPod. 4. Shows the IP address acquired, and hardware address of your device. 5. Displays a long list of device information, like physical specs, hardware info, and many more. These are the different views on the App. Memory view: Shows the used and free iPhone memory available as used by other apps. This is shown in an excellent speedometer animation view. Double tap home button, and see other apps in use. Close out the other apps, and see the memory being reclaimed in this app, when the speedometer shows the free memory available increase. This has an LED indicator with blue, green, yellow and red colors indicating the amount of memory being used. Double tap the speedometer, to see a 3D bar view of the different break up of the memory used. Like, Free, Wired, Active and Inactive memory of your iOS device. Battery view: This view shows the battery available for discharge, how much time to recharge to make it full, and when it is charged to FULL, displays an indication, as “FULLY CHARGED”, as opposed to quick charge. It has glow panels on the top to let you know, how much battery is available. Tap the battery on the fill, to show the detailed break up of battery availability for 3G talk time, browsing, videos, games etc. Animated battery charging with current flashes inside the battery. Space used view: This is shown as a pie-chart that presents the used and free space available on your iOS device. Info view: Now it shows a lot more device information, like system information, camera information, display, hardware and physical characteristics. It shows whether you device is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular and its IP address.

Download System Activity Monitors

Ruler On Screen

Normally $0.99.

This app turns your iPhone into an unlimited-length ruler. Features:

– Unlimited-length

– Support both inch and centimeter

– Back to top feature

– Unit switch function

– Easy to use

– Good-looking UI How To Use:

Put your finger on the screen, and slide iPhone/iPad with the other hand.

Download Ruler On Screen

Zen Habits

Normally $2.99.

Zen Habits is about finding simplicity in the daily chaos of our lives. It’s about clearing the clutter so we can focus on what’s important, create something amazing, and find happiness. It features a couple powerful articles a week on: simplicity, health & fitness, motivation and inspiration, frugality, family life, happiness, goals, getting great things done, and living in the moment. Leo Babauta is the creator and writer of Zen Habits. He live in Davis, California with his wife and six kids, where he eats vegan food, writes, runs, and reads. —– Reviews: “I have been a follower of Zen Habits for a couple of years now and have tried many ways of reading the posts – on my Kindle, through email, website, etc. But this app for iPhone is by far my favourite way to read the posts! It’s aesthetically pleasing; each post is simple yet elegant, and the formatting is alway set up for an enjoyable reading experience. Easy access to all other blog posts listed in reverse-chronological order. Highly recommended!” KLD505 “Beautifully written, helpful advice.” AkshaThrawn “It’s beautiful minimalist design is a tribute to the principles of Zen Habits!” Marcus Aurelius Seneca “I had never heard of Zen Habits before, but as soon as I started reading through the brief but powerful entries, I stopped looking for additional self help apps.” Pegah P “Simple and stylish. A well made app that I’ll definitely use regularly.” Nicknoo “There is a lot of interesting information in this app. People who are willing to change something in their lives will find it useful!” Jesus2011

Download Zen Habits

mySolar – Build your Planets

Normally $4.99.

Play as a God, build your own solar. Roaming the universe to collect GP (God point) and MP (Mass point) to grow your solar. Defeat all emery solars, absorb their resources. Freely build your dream planets.

Download mySolar – Build your Planets

PhotoBot – Take automated selfies

Normally $4.99.

Take selfies without having to press any button!

Even use the front camera without having to twist your wrist trying to press the button. Mount your iPhone somewhere and pose as much as you want. PhotoBot will snap it all for you! THE STRUGGLE ======== We all know the struggle when taking selfies, It’s PRESSING THE BUTTON! When you take selfies with group of friends, You somehow frame everyone in the photo but then realize it’s hard to press the capture button, because you are holding the phone with one hand and capture button is a bit far to reach. You then use the volume button to capture but it leaves you with a blurry photo because when you try to press that hard button it shakes the phone. The other case is you go to some beautiful place and then you want to take a picture, For example you standing in front of tower Eiffel. Now you have mounted the phone on a tripod or something, then put the self timer. and you go and stand there for the picture. It burst with 10 photos almost identical to each other. there’s no variety. If your pose is not that good in those 10 photos, then you have to stand for the photo again. PHOTOBOT SOLUTION ========= But with PhotoBot app all you have to do is mount the phone and go pose as much as you want, photo bot will take a picture each second (Or amount of seconds you prefer), and all your poses will be captured. Then you will have a lot of great photos to chose from. FEATURES – Take photos automatically

– Set time delay

– Change camera

– Change Flash mode (Auto, On or Off)

– Browse photos

– Shows photo count

– Easy to use. (iOS camera feeling)

Download PhotoBot – Take automated selfies

SnapFun Pro

Normally $0.99.

The most funny app in the world! Show the world your magic via amazing looking collages you have never seen in any other apps！

Looking cooler than any of your friends, making your whole family laugh out loudly just need one thing: grab your camera and take photos with SnapFun Pro! To be the Hero, the Villain, the Monster, everything you have ever wanted before! SnapFun Pro contains:

– NO advertising, NO watermark, and include 6 FREE pose packs.

– Various fancy collages like Monster, Fantasy, Fun, Holiday, Magic, Beard, Animal, Travel, Wings, Demon, Headdress…

– New portfolios will be added soon.

– More filter functions make your photos cooler.

– Quick and easy selfie.

– Provide poses for instruction,challenging your imagination.

– Let your friends see your creation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Dropbox, Flickr, Tumblr… You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it!

Truly worth every cent!

Download SnapFun Pro

iSchool – School diary

Normally $3.99.

i-School is a study organizer and Timetable Schedule Planner, both for schools and universities. Very minimalistic but has everything you need. Convenient class and study-schedule, textbooks, homework and notes are attached to classes; homework notifications, grades, grade’s average. Take a pictures or use voice recording as a note. Very simple. Very useful. With i-School you can: – Download your favorite textbooks and attach them to the classes;

– Keep track of your study Timetable Schedule, make audio and text notes during your classes

– Track your tasks – homework, assignments and get notified in advance about deadlines

– Keep your grades, compute a grade average by semesters and overall

– Share you homework through the social networks or bluetooth interface

– Data synchronization

Download iSchool – School diary