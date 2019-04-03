We rounded up the seven best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free yesterday, and a few of them are actually still freebies if you missed it. Today’s list has six fresh apps on it as well, so definitely check out these deals before they end.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

‘Murican Ninja

Normally $2.99.

Jump high in the sky, spin through the air, and devour hundreds of cheeseburgers in this fun infinite runner! “Only George Washington himself could have created a more perfect game.” Features

-Multiple game modes (Classic, Frenzy, and Rain)

-More ‘Murican flags than you can imagine

-Tons of cheeseburgers

-Double cheeseburgers No advertisements and no in-app purchases.

Download ‘Murican Ninja

Object Removal Pro

Normally $1.99.

Object Removal is a professional app that helps you to removal unwanted content from your photos.

It uses the most high-tech Artificial Intelligence and Image Processing technology to do the followings

Remove unwanted people

Remove pimples and blemishes

Remove building

Remove anything you want to remove! Please give us a review or rating on App Store if you love Object Removal.

Thanks in advance.

Download Object Removal Pro

Cam Scanner Ultimate

Normally $0.99.

Scan docs into clear & sharp image/PDF, to save and email. Features: *Mobile Scanner

Use your phone camera to scan receipts, notes, invoices, whiteboard discussions, business cards, certificates, etc. *Optimize Scan Quality

Smart cropping and auto enhancing make the texts and graphics look clear and sharp.

Download Cam Scanner Ultimate

Rotate Video 360°

Normally $2.99.

Rotate Video 360° solves the problem of your iPhone or iPad incorrectly orientation when recording videos, you can now rotate your videos in a very easy way, directly on your device. Also, if your videos are sideways or upside down when played on Windows, it can be fixed. The videos can be rotated in any angle! After rotated, the output videos are saved in the private folder by default. It can be exported to Camera Roll manually.

Download Rotate Video 360°

ARZombi

Normally $0.99.

ARZombi is an interactive experience like no other. An 80’s horror throwback classic First Person Shooter made with ARKit. ARZombi transforms your door and windows into portals to a parallel reality – one in which an Augmented Reality zombie apocalypse is taking place right outside your home. It is your job to “Board Up” the AR portals (your door and windows) and fight off the undead along with any other surprise visitors that may come your way during the apocalypse. Grab the closest weapon and collect whatever items you find on your slain zombie foes. ARZombi is a crazy thrill ride back into an 80s dystopia! ARzombi will have you defending your house from all angles. Collect power-ups, ammo, and “zombi coins” to purchase assault rifles, shotguns, mini-guns, and much more to aid your survival. Currently, ARZombi has “Survival Mode” where you battle wave after wave of zombies as they become more frequent and harder to kill with each passing wave. Time to bring out the BIG GUNS! ARZombi stands apart from the rest as the first AR game that fully incorporates your actual surroundings. Pick a room in your home, barricades the door and windows and fight an onslaught of AR zombies that come from outside. Unlock hidden achievements and see how many waves of Augmented Reality zombies you can overcome. Will you survive? Get weapons, blast zombies, watch TV and eat pizza… What else is there to do?

Download ARZombi

Man Fitness – Home Workout

Normally $0.99.

Are you still own “a muscle” and worry about it, you are still on their own to worry about it sagging chest. Good men should have an enviable chest and abdominal muscles, as well as strong soul body.

This software allows you to have a plan to have their own strong physique. Fitness health essential products for more than a fitness trainer jointly recommended. [Introduction] An easy to use fitness and wellness class application software. Fresh style, including a fitness video tutorials, a daily morning run, a unique fitness program, daily records, health information, collectibles, etc., built more than one gadget. With this software, users can learn fitness action norms, set your own fitness program, to record their fitness activity data, and reading knowledge of health fitness message. Contains a large number of households to complete the action, let you easily master the action essentials, and is equipped with a large number of health-related information, fitness from now on, follow the rhythm of moving up! Software of the Declaration, “the body is the capital of the revolution”, whether you are a student, or office workers, or fitness enthusiasts, etc., to install all of the software to help you get to prevent sudden death, life is movement, to build a better physique, physical fitness Ho Lok not for it, a fitness one hour a day for a lifetime of healthy living. [Features] Why choose male fitness essential, Ten reasons to love him!

1. Fitness Animation: to help you easily master the essentials of each exercise;

2. Fitness Cheats: to create their own health profiles;

3. Fitness Nutrition: Nutrition Fitness muscle growth is a necessity, no how I can do it;

4. Fitness Favorites: Let your favorite collection of fitness animation, so you fitness ideas more clearly;

5. Fitness Tools: Variety of fitness tools to help you create the perfect physique!

6. Fitness Program: for your unique customized fitness program, make exercise more scientific and lasting.

7. Fitness Video: Massive fitness video, so you learn a fitness and wellness cattle.

8. daily morning run: The day is morning, allows runners to start your day right.

9. Daily Record: photographs to record their daily fitness achievements, make their changes are recorded.

10. A clear interface: simple and clean interface make you feel more comfortable. [Friendly reminder] Long-standing use of this software, please, follow the tutorial to learn, can effectively enhance the physique and muscles.

Download Man Fitness – Home Workout