How is it already April?? This year is flying by, and that’s probably for the best. Even still, you shouldn’t let your days slip away without checking our daily roundups of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. We’ve got seven apps and games for you to check out on Tuesday and they’re all listed below. There’s no telling when these deals will end though, so get in on the action while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Purple Onion – TOR Browser VPN

Normally $1.99.

Purple Onion is a free browser that empowers you to use the internet more securely. Purple Onion uses Tor to encrypt your Internet traffic and then hides it by bouncing through a series of computers around the world. Tor is free software and an open network that helps you defend against a form of network surveillance that threatens personal freedom and privacy, confidential business activities and relationships, and state security known as traffic analysis. Purple Onion is the only app that creates a truly private internet connection. ACCEPT NO SUBSTITUTES: Purple Onion is the safest way to use the Internet – Period. Purple Onion bounces your encrypted traffic several times through computers around the world, instead of connecting you directly like VPNs and proxies. This process takes a little longer, but the strongest privacy and identity protection available is worth the wait. PRIVATE WEB SURFING: Purple Onion is the most anonymous way to access any website, even if it’s normally blocked, monitored, or on the hidden web. PRIVACY FOR EVERYONE: Tor can help you confidentially research a competitor, get around someone blocking your favorite site, or circumvent a firewall to watch sports at work. ***We Love Feedback***

MESSAGE US: Are we missing your favorite feature? Found an annoying bug? We’d love to hear from you! Send us an email.

jcltravels@gmail.com Important Notes:

– Web browsing/downloading through the anonymization network will be SIGNIFICANTLY SLOWER than through a non-tunneled browser like Safari. This is necessary and a small price to pay to keep your identity protected.

– This product uses the Tor distributed networks is produced independently from the Tor(r) anonymity software and carries no guarantee from The Tor Project about quality, suitability or anything else.

Download Purple Onion – TOR Browser VPN

Passages

Normally $0.99.

Wonder through the passages……..if you dare! Travel through all the passages whilst avoiding the traps set out by the evil kingdom. – 5 playable characters. – Simple, intuitive gameplay with tap controls. – 24 levels to play through. – Challenge friends to join. Have fun travelling through the passages. Lets see if you can make it through!

Download Passages

Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator

Normally $0.99.

Calcvier numpad will turn your keyboard into Calculator!

Add calculator keyboard to make fast calculations anywhere. No need to switch between apps or use some widget, no need to copy and paste results! To enable Calcvier on your device:

1) Open Settings app

2) Go to General > Keyboard > Keyboards

3) Tap Add New Keyboard…

4) Tap Calcvier

You can use Calcvier keyboard in any app such Notes, Mail, Safari, Messages and other! Smart numpad in Calcvier. This keyboard is easy calculator

Download Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator

Elementium

Normally $1.99.

Quickly reference any discovered element on the periodic table. Search for and filter out elements based on classification, phase, and orbitals. Dive deeper to get standard, frequently-used, data like mass, electronegativity, radius, and more. LEARN

The complete Periodic Table at your fingertips. Information provided for each element includes the following:

• Symbol, name, and number

• Atomic mass (average values suggested by IUPAC)

• Electronegativity (Pauling scale)

• Electron configuration

• Atomic radius (non-bonded, in Ångströms)

• Melting and boiling points (Kelvins)

• Year of discovery

• State at STP

Additionally, each entry is accompanied by a Wikipedia excerpt describing the element and a link for more information. More data will be adding in future updates! EXPLORE

Elements are laid out in a clear and concise manner that adapts to your device and how you use it. A beautiful, color-coded table helps you quickly distinguish which elements are which and their relevant classifications. View the entire table at once with compact view (18 groups across) or scroll through with the traditional view (32 groups across). SEARCH

Search for elements by name, symbol, mass, or number from within Elementium. Results are shown directly on the periodic table. Need faster access to element information? Search directly from Spotlight on the lock screen or home screen of your device. 3D TOUCH

Press on any element to quickly peek at its details. Press on the Elementium home screen icon to instantly search elements or specify how the periodic table should be sorted for viewing.

Download Elementium

Check Check

Normally $4.99.

A simple cloud-enabled app to manage all your checklists. Use it for things like travel packing lists, daily reminders or tasks, home inspections, things to pack for a ski trip, gear to bring to a photo shoot, grocery shopping lists and so much more. This is different from a Reminders or to-do app because each list can be reset and reused over and over again. Your data is securely stored in the cloud, and automatically syncs between your iOS and Android devices, and the Web.

Download Check Check

Audic – Audio MP3 Converter

Normally $1.99.

Audic /ɔ:dɪk’/ is quick and easy to convert any media to audio and save to your phone. By using Audic, you can easily extract audio from any video you have. You can extract the audio and share it to 3rd app and listen to it later. You can even edit format, bitrate, sample rate, and other meta information. Main Features : * Audic is very fast and easy to use with user friendly UI.

* Audic is quick and so easy with few steps.

* Convert video files to audio (MP3, M4A etc.) files in seconds with the use of video in MP3 format.

* Supports all video formats like MP4, AVI, FLV, MKV, MPEG, 3GP, M4V, MOV, MPG etc.

* Supports almost all audio formats like MP3, AAC, M4A, OGG, FLAC, M4R, WAV, WMA etc.

* Easy to use, play, share, trim and convert by Audic.

* Play a video or audio files with beautiful music player.

* Save or share your converted audio files to phone, Files, clouds etc. Audio Bitrate : 320 kbps

256 kbps

192 kbps

160 kbps

128 kbps

96 kbps

64 kbps

32 kbps

16 kbps Audio Sampling Rate : 32000 Hz

41000 Hz

48000 Hz

88200 Hz

96100 Hz

192000 Hz Audio Channels : Mono

Stereo

Download Audic – Audio MP3 Converter

AllStarSlams

Normally $3.99.

Feel what it is like to live above the rim in this zany slam dunk game. – Twist and flip towards the rim from all over the court and then explode into the arena, collecting points for rag-doll physics along the way. – Place and stack objects as high as possible, then jump over them and crush a dunk. – Increase your dunk bonus to jump to ridiculous heights. – Master your trick timing to create massive combos and shatter the backboard. – Easily create exciting and dynamic replays to share with friends from within the app and prove you are an AllStar.

Download AllStarSlams