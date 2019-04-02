New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer features tons of never-before-seen footage

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Marvel Studios unleashed an Avengers: Endgame “special look” packed with new footage to coincide with tickets going on sale on Tuesday. We assumed that with the movie just weeks away, the official trailer released in March would be the last glimpse of Endgame we saw until we sat down in theaters, but with a three-hour runtime, there were apparently a few more scenes Marvel could spoil.

The gist of the trailer is the same as all of the others: The remaining Avengers are willing to do anything to save their friends (and the trillions of living beings that were wiped out by Thanos). We see the survivors gathered at Avengers HQ, where Bruce Banner points out that they will be “shorthanded” if they attempt to battle Thanos.

“You mean, because he killed all our friends?” Rhodey, aka War Machine, wryly points out.

We then see bits of scenes we’ve seen before, as well as new footage of the team getting ready for an intergalactic journey to find Thanos and presumably wrest the Infinity Gauntlet from his hand. About midway through the trailer, we see six of the Avengers/Guardians blasting into space on a ship together: Thor, War Machine, Black Widow, Captain America, Rocket Raccoon, and Captain Marvel, who appears to be the pilot (unsurprisingly).

We also get to hear and see Thanos, and this time, he’s not just chilling on a farm. Rather, he’s on a dead planet that I can’t identity, and doesn’t seem all that surprised that the heroes have returned to try to stop him.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, but you can buy tickets for your local theater today.