Netflix has been universally regarded as the king of streaming entertainment for quite some time now. But over the past few years, the service has become a clear contender for the all-around crown. Is there another single network out there that produces as much high-quality content as Netflix? We’re not so sure there is. Of course most people tend to pit Netflix against traditional TV as a whole, and when you put it like that there’s a ton of competition out there in April. The first episode from the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones premieres on April 14th, and that’s obviously the most hotly anticipated show of the month — perhaps even of the year. Killing Eve season 2 debuts a week earlier on April 7th, and there’s plenty more from traditional TV networks to look forward to in April. You can check out the full release schedule from every major TV network right here if you’d like to see for yourself.
While the biggest premieres of the month might be on traditional TV in April 2019, Netflix still plans to give networks a run for their money. A whopping 44 new Netflix original movies, specials, and full seasons of TV shows will debut over the course of the month, and there really is something for everyone.
Comedy fans can look forward to new stand up specials from Kevin Hart and Anthony Jeselnik. Then of course we’ve got the eagerly awaited second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina set to hit Netflix this coming Friday. Another show that’s been getting a ton of buzz is Bear Grylls’s You vs. Wild, which will be Netflix’s second interactive production like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Also set to premiere in April is the Netflix original movie The Silence, which looks a whole lot like A Quiet Place.
Check out the full Netflix April 2019 release schedule below to see all of next month’s new releases, and you’ll find a link to each available page on Netflix’s site so you can watch the trailers.
Streaming April 1st
- ULTRAMAN — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming April 2nd
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 3rd
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 5th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Our Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Persona: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 8— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tijuana — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unicorn Store — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 9th
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 10th
- You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 11th
- Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 12th
- A Land Imagined — NETFLIX FILM
- Huge in France — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Little Bheem — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Perfect Date — NETFLIX FILM
- The Silence — NETFLIX FILM
- Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 15th
- No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 16th
- Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 18th
- My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 19th
- A Fortunate Man — NETFLIX FILM
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cuckoo: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Music Teacher — NETFLIX FILM
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru — NETFLIX ANIME
- Samantha!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Someone Great — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 20th
- Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 22nd
- Pinky Malinky: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Selection Day – New Episodes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 23rd
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 24th
- Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 26th
- The Protector: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Street Food — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Yankee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 30th
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming in April
- Chambers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL