Netflix has been universally regarded as the king of streaming entertainment for quite some time now. But over the past few years, the service has become a clear contender for the all-around crown. Is there another single network out there that produces as much high-quality content as Netflix? We’re not so sure there is. Of course most people tend to pit Netflix against traditional TV as a whole, and when you put it like that there’s a ton of competition out there in April. The first episode from the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones premieres on April 14th, and that’s obviously the most hotly anticipated show of the month — perhaps even of the year. Killing Eve season 2 debuts a week earlier on April 7th, and there’s plenty more from traditional TV networks to look forward to in April. You can check out the full release schedule from every major TV network right here if you’d like to see for yourself.

While the biggest premieres of the month might be on traditional TV in April 2019, Netflix still plans to give networks a run for their money. A whopping 44 new Netflix original movies, specials, and full seasons of TV shows will debut over the course of the month, and there really is something for everyone.

Comedy fans can look forward to new stand up specials from Kevin Hart and Anthony Jeselnik. Then of course we’ve got the eagerly awaited second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina set to hit Netflix this coming Friday. Another show that’s been getting a ton of buzz is Bear Grylls’s You vs. Wild, which will be Netflix’s second interactive production like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Also set to premiere in April is the Netflix original movie The Silence, which looks a whole lot like A Quiet Place.

Check out the full Netflix April 2019 release schedule below to see all of next month’s new releases, and you’ll find a link to each available page on Netflix’s site so you can watch the trailers.

Streaming April 1st

ULTRAMAN — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming April 2nd

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 3rd

Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming April 5th

Streaming April 9th

Streaming April 10th

You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 11th

Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 12th

Streaming April 15th

No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 16th

Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 18th

My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 19th

Streaming April 20th

Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 22nd

Streaming April 23rd

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 24th

Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 26th

Streaming April 30th

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming in April

Chambers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL