Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Mar. 31)

As we noted when Netflix shared its slate of releases for April, this month isn’t packed with quite as many obvious hits as we’re used to seeing, but most of the exciting additions will be arriving in the first week. That includes the return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the return of the beloved David Attenborough, who will narrate the Netflix original Our Planet (from the same team that did BBC’s Planet Earth series).
There are also over two dozen pieces of licensed content dropping on April 1st, including Deliverance, I Am Legend, Pineapple Express, The Fifth Element, and an odd, but compelling, selection of horror movies. Unfortunately, there are a fair number of departures as well, so say goodbye to a bunch of James Bond flicks.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of March 31st, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, March 31st
- El sabor de las margaritas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Burial of Kojo
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monday, April 1st
- ULTRAMAN — NETFLIX ANIME
- Across The Line
- All the President’s Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Evolution
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- I Am Legend
- Lakeview Terrace
- Monster House
- Obsessed
- Penelope
- Pineapple Express
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
- P.S. I Love You
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
- The Bone Collector
- The Fifth Element
- The Golden Compass
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Valkyrie
Tuesday, April 2nd
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, April 3rd
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM
Friday, April 5th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- In The Shadows
- Legacies: Season 1
- Our Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Persona: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 8— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tijuana — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unicorn Store — NETFLIX FILM
Departures
Sunday, March 31st
- Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
- The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5
Monday, April 1st
- American Pie
- Billy Madison
- Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
- Casino Royale
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Goldfinger
- Happy Feet
- Happy Gilmore
- Heat
- I Love You, Man
- L.A. Confidential
- Live and Let Die
- Luther: Series 1-4
- Octopussy
- Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
- Seven
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Living Daylights
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World Is Not Enough
- Wallander: Series 1-4
- You Only Live Twice
Thursday, April 4th
- Raw
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.