Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Mar. 31)

As we noted when Netflix shared its slate of releases for April, this month isn’t packed with quite as many obvious hits as we’re used to seeing, but most of the exciting additions will be arriving in the first week. That includes the return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the return of the beloved David Attenborough, who will narrate the Netflix original Our Planet (from the same team that did BBC’s Planet Earth series).

There are also over two dozen pieces of licensed content dropping on April 1st, including Deliverance, I Am Legend, Pineapple Express, The Fifth Element, and an odd, but compelling, selection of horror movies. Unfortunately, there are a fair number of departures as well, so say goodbye to a bunch of James Bond flicks.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of March 31st, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, March 31st

El sabor de las margaritas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monday, April 1st

ULTRAMAN — NETFLIX ANIME

Across The Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

Tuesday, April 2nd

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, April 3rd

Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Friday, April 5th

Departures

Sunday, March 31st

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5

Monday, April 1st

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Thursday, April 4th

Raw

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.