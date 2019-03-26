Paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free are like money — no matter how much you have, it’s never enough. We’ve rounded up the six best premium iOS apps that are on sale for free today, and they’re all listed below. If you want even more to check out, there are still a few freebies left in yesterday’s post so definitely go back and check it out if you missed it.

Dual Web Browser

Normally $9.99.

Do you want to use the browser to browse all kinds of information at the same time? Including: network, video, stock, virtual currency, news, translation … and so on. Now this app is sure to meet your needs! Dual browser in one display!

Browsing web becomes easier and more efficient! Features:

1. Simultaneously display Dual Web browser.

2. Previous / Next page button.

3. Share Screen button.

4. Dual Window Extend Mode.

5. Previous / Next URL button.

6. URL Save button.

7. Lightweight UI design to reduce memory usage can increase performance.

8. This browser has an independent ability to display video on one of dual web browser.

Thermo-hygrometer

Normally $1.99.

Thermo-Hygrometer is a weather app, using GPS location.

Displays outside temperature, humidity, air pressure and THI of current location. Every day feel the design of analog sensibility. – Point unit thermometer (Fahrenheit or Celsius)

– High and low temperature indicators

– Feels Like Temperature

– Hygrometer

– Barometer (hPa / InchHg / mmHg)

– Support integrated barometer (iPhone 6, iPad Air 2 or later)

– Temperature Humidity Index (Discomfort Index)

– Landscape mode (Thermometer + Hygrometer + Barometer)

– Support 3D touch Quick Action

– Support iOS 12 and watchOS 5

– Support Widget (iOS 10+)

– Universal App (support iPad, iPad Pro)

– Support for iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, iPad Pro 11-inch/12-inch

3D Exercise Yoga Gold Stickers

Normally $2.99.

Looking for cool golden stickers for iMessage chat? Look no further. “3D Exercise Yoga Golden Stickers” App lets you use 3D style yoga exercise stickers. It’s a pack of more than 30 amazing stickers of a golden fitness girl. Various yoga exercises poses to share with friends and family. Share wellness and fitness message in your social circle. We know your love for stickers. As a fitness enthusiast and meditation practitioner, you should definitely try out this amazing Yoga sticker App. Experience the chat in new way and express your emotions better in fitness, wellness and yoga discussions. It’s time to up your texting game with relevant stickers in your stock all the time. Brag about your fitness routine by sharing cool yoga gold 3d pose stickers in the chat. Inspire others to mediate and exercise as yoga can nourish your mind, body and soul. The set of stickers contain various yoga poses performed by a golden girl doing meditation on a yoga matt. Contains 3d poses fn your favourite yoga positions. “3D Exercise Yoga Golden Stickers” app is a sticker extension app for iMessage. Users can add these new cool 3D golden yoga stickers in their stickers section easily. Don’t wait up; Try all new yoga stickers in your next chat. Download the app NOW!

TextHere – AR posts everywhere

Normally $1.99.

TextHere, make 3D post and post it in AR world. Many fantastic templates are in TextHere. Read posts from every TextHere user in real world, like and comment them. [Make Post]

Make 3D post in TextHere. Thinking, feeling, mood, joke, story, all of them can be made a post. You can set the post to public or private. Write your first and unique post in TextHere right now! [Post Template]

There are many templates and style can be chosen and applied for the 3D post. Change text color, bold the text, add beautiful background to the post, customize your text and let it become charming. [Publish post]

Publish your created 3D post into real world with AR tech. Your post will exist in the fixed location and become a part of this earth. Every TextHere user can find and read your post when they come to this location. [Post AR world]

Open TextHere, you can find the published posts from the camera. Walk close to the posts and read them, like them and follow the creators. In this post AR world, TextHere also provides radar for you, it guides you to find the posts if they are far away from you. [Permissions and privacy]

TextHere is an AR app, camera and location access is required for AR services.

TextHere team takes great care and protects your information from misuse, loss and unauthorized access during using TextHere.

Erol Singer’s Studio

Normally $44.99.

Helping the world sing… better!™ – Did you know that most people, when trained, can learn to sing really well? To be one of them, you need two things: 1. vocal training, 2. a good sense of pitch. This app gives you not only world-class voice lessons to develop your voice, but also instant visual feedback on your pitch using our patented technology designed specifically for voice lessons, so you also develop an accurate sense of pitch. Erol Singer’s Studio is a complete vocal training program that comes with dozens of voice lessons that were designed by an award winning singer and vocal coach to help you learn about your voice and become a better singer. During practice, target notes and your actual pitch are simultaneously displayed onscreen, so you can see and correct any pitch problems before they become habits. The app comes with 72 unique voice lessons¹, each individually crafted to build a specific skill, each with detailed instructions and audio examples. Lessons are always customized to your specific range, and are organized into training programs for beginner, intermediate, and advanced singers. The app also contains 60 ear-training exercises¹ for scales, intervals, and arpeggios that will — combined with our patented visualization technology — greatly expand your musicianship. With regular use of the app, your breathing, tone, range, and vocal flexibility will improve, and you will sound better singing your favorite songs. See how fun it can be to develop your voice and be able to sing songs you never could before! Erol Singer’s Studio is not only the most beginner-friendly voice training app on the market, but with support for standard sheet music notation and accurate pitch analysis even for lip and tongue trills that are staples of voice training, it is also the most powerful one for advanced singers. “This may be the best iPad app yet. Worth buying the iPad for all by itself. Range, power, clarity, all improving day by day. A wonderful tool.” – Music in ashcroft What will Erol Singer’s Studio do for you? BEGINNERS:

– Detect your vocal range, and customize the lessons to a comfortable range for you. Be sure to use this feature; it’ll make the notes much easier to sing, and you’ll be able to focus on learning.

– Show you when you sing the right notes and help you sing in tune

– Teach you correct singing techniques that are widely used around the world

– Allow you to practice on your own if you’re shy about singing in front of others INTERMEDIATE SINGERS:

– Show what parts of your range have problems

– Increase your range and track your progress

– Improve the quality of your tone

– Help smooth vocal breaks

– Improve your musical ear ADVANCED SINGERS:

– Provide you with effective warmups

– Keep your voice in top shape with a thorough voice exercise program

– Improve your sight singing if you follow the music notation instead of the note bubbles TEACHERS:

– Give you great exercises you can use with your students

– Help your new students see when they’re flat or sharp Erol Singer’s Studio is NOT a karaoke game and as such does not include sing-along songs. It is a fun app that will seriously improve your singing.

iWheel Decision Maker Decide

Normally $0.99.

Don’t let your head spin – leave the spinning to the iWheel Decision Maker app! Let this app make decisions when you don’t want to, or when it is hard to choose from similar options. Get the nice decision maker app for your daily decisions, random decision making or just for fun.

