‘Toy Story 4’ and all the new trailers you need to watch from this week

This was about as busy a week for trailers as we’ve seen so far in 2019. Toy Story 4, John Wick: Chapter 3, the latest film from Quentin Tarantino — and that’s just scratching the surface. Sometimes it feels like we’re always just waiting for another Marvel or Star Wars trailer to drop, but weeks like this make the wait easier.

As for the movies actually coming to theaters this week, Us — the latest horror flick from Jordan Peele — will likely be at the top of the list for most everyone. But if you’re not into being frightened, you might think about checking out an early access screening of DC’s Shazam instead. Check out this post to learn more.

Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music

While this isn’t technically a trailer per se, it is the most official confirmation we’ve seen yet that Bill & Ted 3 is actually happening. At long last, the sequel to Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey will arrive on August 21st, 2020.

Deadwood: The Movie

One of HBO’s most popular dramas returns after a 12+ year hiatus. Deadwood: The Movie brings back many of the actors that made the series such a hit when it aired in the early 2000s, and comes out May 31st.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

I’m not sure what, if anything, needs to be said about a new John Wick trailer. Chapter 3 looks just as ridiculous and fun as its predecessors, and it’s my second most-anticipated Keanu Reeves movie on this list.

Lucy in the Sky

This is NOT another Beatles movie, but rather a movie about astronaut Lucy Cola (Natalie Portman) returning to Earth from space and realizing that she has lost touch with reality. Directed by Noah Hawley, who you might know from Fargo and Legion on FX, Lucy in the Sky comes out some time soon.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

I still don’t really understand what this movie is about, but it’s Quentin Tarantino, it’s Leonardo DiCaprio, and it will probably completely rewrite the history of Los Angeles in 1969. I’ll be at the theater in July.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Jimmie Fails dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco. Joined on his quest by his best friend, Jimmie searches for belonging in a rapidly changing city that seems to have left them behind. Coming to theaters this summer.

Toy Story 4

Every Toy Story would have been a perfect spot for Pixar to stop making Toy Story movies, but the studio keeps tempting fate with a new one every few years. We’ll see if they’ve struck gold again on June 21st.

Unicorn Store

Couldn’t get enough of Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson palling around in Captain Marvel? Then why not check out Larson’s directorial debut, Unicorn Store, which hits Netflix on April 5th?