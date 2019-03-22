Marvel released a second full trailer for Avengers: Endgame last week, and we’ve already analyzed it shot by shot as we sought out details about the upcoming Avengers adventure. Even still, it turns out we watched the trailer the wrong way and missed a big spoiler because of the way the video was formatted. There were different aspect ratios for the YouTube and Instagram versions of the trailer, and the latter showed us that Ant-Man will be rolling around with the miniaturized Hank Pym lab once he comes out of the Quantum Realm. On top of all that, we have two more huge Endgame spoilers for you that were hiding in plain sight in the second trailer.

YouTube is easily the best place to watch trailers, especially for epic releases such as Avengers 4, because you can stop the clip whenever you want and look carefully for more details. Take the following shot, for example. We have Hawkeye somewhere on a farm teaching someone how to use a bow and arrows. In the background, you can see other people, presumably his family.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Who is his apprentice? Is it his daughter? Is it Kate Bishop? Well, an eagle-eyed Redditor observed something we missed. Hawkeye isn’t Hawkeye here. He’s just Clint Barton, enjoying his house arrest. How can we tell? Check out his ankle monitor.

This means the scene above happens after the deal Clint and Scott Lang took following the events of Civil War. We know from Ant-Man and the Wasp that Scott was on house arrest during the movie, right until the very end. That means the scene above is some sort of flashback in Endgame. It’s still unclear whether it’s related to the snap, but it sure looks like Marvel is finally going to show us what Clint was up to while Thanos decimated half of all known life in the universe.

The second spoiler also involves Hawkeye, particularly the scene from the trailer where he and his best friend Natasha share a moment:

Image Source: Marvel Studios

We thought they were on a Quinjet going someplace, but it turns out that’s the Benatar. MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad shared the following image on Twitter a few days ago to prove it:

Clint and Natasha are almost in the same place on the ship where Gamora and Star-Lord stood in Infinity War. But unlike the Guardians, these two humans aren’t in space. Just look over Nat’s shoulder and you’ll spot city lights similar to what we see in the trailer. Did Nat take the Benatar over to Japan to collect Clint? We have no idea, but this scene confirms that Tony Stark and Nebula will return to Earth, and they’ll use the new spaceship to travel sometime between Nat’s short blonde hair and her long red hairstyle with blonde accents.