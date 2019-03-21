When the iPhone X was first released in 2017, opinions of the notch at the top of the display were mixed. Some people loved the new design and some people hated it. Graphic designers began to create wallpapers for the handset that allowed people to effectively hide the notch since the background in that area of the screen was black. But then, someone created a wallpaper that was the exact opposite: instead of trying to hide the notch, it showed off the notch by tracing a thin line around the entire perimeter of the display. It looks fantastic and it remains one of the most popular wallpapers on Apple’s notched iPhones. You can see the original wallpaper right here.

Opinions aren’t quite as strong when it comes to the camera holes in the displays on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S10 flagship phones. The simple fact of the matter is that people have been desensitized to missing chunks in their displays. Sure, some people like the hole-punch design while others do not, but for the most part it’s not a big deal. What’s more, you completely forget it’s even there after using a Galaxy S10 for a short while, the same way you forget the notch is there after using an iPhone or any of the dozens of iPhone copycats out there. As was the case with the iPhone X in 2017 though, there are some special wallpapers you can download to showcase the round camera hole on the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10, or the oblong hole on the Galaxy S10+. People have created hundreds of them at this point, and you’re going to absolutely love them because they look amazing and they’re wonderfully creative.

Take a look at the photo above, which shows a new Samsung Galaxy S10 sitting on a table. Notice anything different about it? That’s right, you can’t see the camera hole in the top right corner. It’s there, but by placing baby Groot’s left eye in the exact spot where the camera hole is found, it sort of disappears out of site.

The photo above comes from the Twitter account of a YouTuber named Jonathan Morrison, and you can download 20 different Galaxy S10 wallpapers that he and his friends made right here. He was hardly the first person to create wallpapers like these, however. In fact, this has become a huge trend with Galaxy S10 owners. You can even download templates from a post on Reddit to create your own wallpapers.

For those who don’t want to bother with all that work, don’t worry because there are some great collections of ready-made wallpapers that you can download for free. We linked Morrison’s wallpapers above, and there are even more to be found in the Galaxy S10 Wallpapers subreddit on Reddit. There are tons of good options in there as well as a bunch of not-so-good options, and new ones are uploaded all the time. Here are a few great examples:

Another nifty resource is this post from a blog called Pocket-Lint. They’ve assembled a bunch of solid wallpapers from places like Twitter, Reddit, and even from Samsung. There are plenty more out there as well, giving Samsung fans a fun new way to showcase the display design on the company’s new Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ flagship phones.