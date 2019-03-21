Disney finally wrapped up its acquisition of Fox, which means it now owns all the Marvel characters that have not been not available for MCU adventures so far. The list includes the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool, to name just a few, although it’s only the later that seems like a confirmed addition to Disney’s roster of heroes. Disney is likely working on bringing the other heroes to its huge MCU adventure, but it’s going to take some time. Deadpool, however, might hit the MCU before anyone else, and we have a great theory that tells us exactly when the Deadpool movies happen, relative to Avengers: Endgame.

Ryan Reynolds tweeted a picture of Deadpool wearing Mickey ears on a bus that says Disney earlier this week, in anticipation of the closure of the deal. This was seen as a teaser that Deadpool might be joining the other Avengers soon. If you’re a Disney-Marvel hero in the MCU, you’ll likely end up in Avengers movies.

Feels like the first day of ‘Pool. pic.twitter.com/QVy8fCxgqr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 19, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool is expected to be the only character from the world of X-Men to make it to Disney. Everything else is in flux, as Marvel Studios is yet to start work on X-Men-related projects. We do know that Marvel is already developing a series of movies that will follow Endgame, including the Black Widow origin story, sequels for Black Panther and Doctor Strange, and the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie to name a few. On top of that, new heroes should be introduced soon, although Marvel hasn’t yet made any announcements.

While Deadpool seems like the most likely addition to the MCU roster considering that Disney CEO Bob Iger said more than once that an R-rated version of the character could exist at the studio, don’t expect any Deadpool appearances in Endgame credits scenes, no matter how exciting that might sound.

However, while we wait for Deadpool to join the Avengers, a Redditor came up with a great theory that explains the timeline of events for existing MCU movies and the two Deadpool flicks. According to unusedreddit, the Deadpool movies take place after the events of Infinity War and Endgame, offering plenty of evidence to back up his claims:

Deadpool’s final fight in the first film took place on a damaged helicarrier. (Although the director denies it, things have been altered in the MCU continuity to fit better with other films) Both Deadpool movies feature numerous references to the Avengers, with Deadpool 2 directly referencing characters like Black Widow and Hawkeye along with villains like Thanos, which means people know about what happened in Infinity War and Endgame. Deadpool is the only FoXmen character that’s likely gonna stay the same with the merger and both films have made a great amount of money as well. (He can also easily jump into different continuities, so his addition isn’t entirely hard to introduce already). If scheduled Deadpool 3 is likely gonna be the first MCU movie with X-men characters since the first 2 films released within a 2 year span so it could likely be released in 2020.

This isn’t the first time that people have speculated Deadpool’s fight in the first film happened on a helicarrier. As you can see in the clip below, it happened well before we learned about Disney’s plans to buy Fox:

I’ll add to all that the amazing marketing stunt Reynolds pulled while promoting the sequel last year. You know, the tweet congratulating Marvel for its success with Infinity War that featured a fake letter to Deadpool from Tony Stark, refusing his application to join the Avengers:

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

Wouldn’t it be great for it to become part of the MCU canon going forward? Well, assuming Stark doesn’t die in Endgame before having a chance to know Prof. X, Deadpool, and all the other X-Men.