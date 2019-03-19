Apple’s new iPad Air and iPad mini just released, but you can already find great deals

Apple on Monday announced a couple of new iPad models — the 2019 iPad Air and iPad mini — with prices starting at $499 and $399, respectively.

Both devices share the same set of specs, and both of them are almost as powerful as the 2018 iPad Pro — the new tablets have the iPhone XS’s A12 Bionic chip inside, rather than the A12X flavor that goes into the Pros. That makes them great alternatives to the iPad Pro, which is more expensive, or the regular iPad, which isn’t as powerful. If you’re looking for even better prices for either the Air or the mini, some retailers are have already introduced deals.



Best Buy members will be able to save up to $25 when ordering select iPad Air or iPad mini models. If you’re going for the cellular version of either model and are willing to ink a two-year contract with Verizon, you’ll save $200 on specific models.

Verizon, meanwhile, is out with its own iPad Air and iPad mini sale, ready to shave off $100 on any Cellular version of the two new iPads, when purchased on a two-year contract. Preorders start on March 21st, with the in-store launch set for March 26th. Here are Verizon’s prices:

64 GB iPad Air: $26.24/month on device payment ($629.99 Retail); $529.99 with a 2-year contract

256 GB iPad Air $32.49/month on device payment ($779.99 Retail); $679.99 with a 2-year contract

64 GB iPad mini: $22.08/month on device payment ($529.99 Retail); $429.99 with a 2-year contract

256 GB iPad mini: $28.33/month on device payment ($679.99 Retail); $579.99 with a 2-year contract

Verizon has a special deal for buyers who’re also shopping for a new iPhone: You’ll get $250 off when you buy both devices on a Verizon device payment plans. Furthermore, Verizon is also offering buyers $150 off or $250 off other select iPads, when purchased with a device payment plan or a two-year contract.

However, the discount isn’t given at check out on offers that require device payment plans. Instead, they’ll be applied as bill credits for the duration of the offer.