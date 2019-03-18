Stunning concept video shows us what Apple’s foldable iPhone could look like

Are foldable phones the wave of the future or nothing more than a hyped up and passing fad a’la 3D TV? While I might be inclined to lean towards the latter. there’s no denying that foldable phones from the likes of Samsung and Huawei have engendered an excitement in the smartphone market that we haven’t seen in quite some time.

With some folks touting foldable devices as the next frontier for smartphones, it’s no surprise that we’re already starting to see speculation about Apple entering the fray. Just last month, for example, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak called on Apple make a splash in the foldable phone market. Further, it’s worth noting that Apple has already filed a number of patents pertaining to foldable iPhone designs.

Now before you get carried away with thoughts of a sleek foldable iPhone hitting store shelves anytime soon, keep in mind that Apple routinely files patents for products and technologies that never see the light of day. Still, it’s sometimes fun to imagine what a futuristic foldable iPhone would look like even if the odds of it ever becoming a reality appear to be slim, at least at this point.

We’ve seen a few foldable iPhone concept designs over the past few weeks, but the most recent example from ConceptsiPhone might be the best one yet. The device imagined up here — dubbed the iPhone X Fold — is remarkably sleek and stands in stark contrast to Samsung’s bulky Galaxy Fold. Even the concept packaging on this mythical device looks pretty cool. Of course, it’s far from a fair comparison given that the Galaxy Fold is an actual device as opposed to a fantastical concept design.