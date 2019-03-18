We’re starting off the new week on right foot, with a fresh roundup of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. There are seven apps to be found on today’s list, but they’re only free downloads for a short while. These deals could end in 10 minutes, 10 hours, or 10 days — we have no way of knowing. The only thing that’s certain is that these deals will indeed end, so download the apps before it’s too late.

Modern Magic 8 Ball

Normally $0.99.

Modern Magic 8 Ball is a modern take of the original Magic 8 Ball. It was built to run fast, be fun, bring people together, and be easy to use. Features: Multi-Language Support

Now everyone can ask the Magic 8 Ball a question. Speak to Magic 8 Ball

Ask questions using your voice, now it’s a truly modern Magic 8 Ball. Fast and Lightweight

So you can have more apps on your device. Built with iOS Design Guidelines in Mind

So it feels like home. Shake to Tell Future

Just shake your device to use the Magic 8 Ball. Achievements

You’ll always have something to accomplish. Themes

Personalize the look of your Magic 8 Ball to be just the way you like it. Response Topics

Bored of the regular Magic 8 Ball responses? Try out new topics like Modern, Rude, Song Lover, or Fast Food Lover! Type to Magic 8 Ball

Ask questions using your keyboard, some questions give you an awesome response! Enhanced Accessibility

Larger Text support, Smart Invert support, VoiceOver support, & more. Custom Responses

Decide your own fate! Languages Magic 8 Ball Can Respond In:

English, Spanish, Russian, Tagalog, German, French, Portuguese, and Chinese. Our rendition of the Magic 8 Ball is unofficial and not affiliated with Mattel.

Made with love in Tennessee.

Download Modern Magic 8 Ball

Colorset – Coloring Book

Normally $7.99.

With Colorset: Coloring Book for Adults & Kids, it is very easy to create masterpieces, because coloring book for adults and children are now available for you anytime. Colorset: Coloring Book for Adults & Kids is an excellent way to let your inner artist roam free, color your problems away, relax and spend your leisure time productively. Why not replace dozens of pencils and hundreds of pages of expensive coloring books with a free app you always have access to? You will no longer be tied to just one location: your iPhone or iPad open up the possibilities of being creative at any time. Research has shown that coloring is relaxing and also helps you get a grip on your emotions and forget about stress. Relaxation in form of art using coloring books is now available on iPhone & IPad. Features:

– A database with more than 300 coloring pages

– A vast selection of colors available

– There is many categories of of picture to pain. The categories that we have are: People, Kids, Mandala, Fantasy, Animals, Culture, Places, Origami, Robokit, Transport, Messages paintings and many more!

– Colorset is Free and it will stay free for life!

– New images are added weekly

– Great and very easy to use interface. You can start coloring within a few seconds.

– Share your work with your friends easily within Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Very often we lack color in our everyday lives, but now you can immerse yourself into the bright world of colors and drawings in a matter of seconds. Colorset is an art that always stays with you. Wherever you are – in the subway, plane, train, or at home – Colorset will help you relax and unwind, help you bring out your creativity and share it with the whole world. Save to your gallery, share with friends, publish your work, and get likes from friends who admire your work. How to Color:

– Tap with one finger to color when use bucket tool

– Move fingertip to color when use pencil

– Move page with two fingers

– Pinch to zoom in and out

– Press and hold to re-pick color Inspire and be inspired with Colorset!

What are you waiting for Download Colorset on your iPhone or iPad Now and enjoy the best coloring app ever!

Download Colorset – Coloring Book

Linda – My Staking Wallet

Normally $1.99.

Linda is extremely excited about our mobile app launch. Our application combines all partnered projects, this alone will make us one of the largest decentralized mobile app providers in the world. Between user-friendly mobile masternodes and some of the biggest coins in the industry partnering with @Lindaproject. Our platform isn’t just limited to 1 cryptocurrency and we’re always adding more, so you can be picky making sure your wallet is right for you! We have no limits on the number of coins you can use. You can add 4 different wallets to each VPS) You will need to purchase a Staking Wallet VPS to use this app. This can be done through the app or online. Please visit https://www.mystakingwallet.com for more information.

Download Linda – My Staking Wallet

Peek a Boo Farm Animals Sounds

Normally $2.99.

Peekaboo is the perfect game for toddlers and babies. Cute animals hide in the barn, and your toddler hides too! Learning animal sounds helps your toddler develop early literacy & motor skills. What will your toddler learn? – Names of farm animals

– Animal sounds – listen & guess which animal is hiding

– Motor skills and hand-eye co-ordination

– Face recognition – starring photo faces of family & friends

– Cause & effect – listen to the noise, guess the animal, then touch the screen

– Word & letter recognition for older toddlers as the animal name appears on the screen This is a safe app, carefully designed for very young children (1 and 2 year olds). There are no in-app purchases or third-party advertising, so you are free to play and discover without interruptions. The double-click home button helps your baby stay in the game. The animals & farm words in this app are: Rooster, Cow, Sheep, Horse, Pig, Duck, Dog, Cat, Frog, Bee, Farmer and Tractor. OkiPlay is a family games studio, devoted to learning and play. Our preschool apps are loved & trusted by parents, teachers and children all over the world. That makes us very happy. Here are some of the lovely things parents, grandparents and teachers have written about OkiPlay apps: * “Lovely for personalization and engaging children.” Literacy Trust Best Apps

* “Thank you so much for creating something so adorable and educational for little ones.”

* “As a speech therapy assistant, this is my favorite app! It’s so awesome to personalize the game with their own face”

* “All excellent apps… they are very interactive and it’s brilliant how you can choose different family members to feature in them.”

* “Absolutely gorgeous – both our children were totally captivated by this app …the personalization feature is fantastic, and the graphics are charming.”

* “My daughter squeals with delight at the sound of the app opening. She has a blast while developing her fine motor skills.”

Download Peek a Boo Farm Animals Sounds

Videdit – Handy Video Editor

Normally $0.99.

With Videdit, you can edit your videos in a lot of ways and make them more awesome and different. === SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE ===

Choose the video from Photo, Select a way of editing, handle it and save or share it. === RICH FEATURES ===

+ Trim unwanted parts of the video

+ Crop the video into any size

+ Splice videos and images with 100+ transition animation effects

+ Mosaic a part of the video statically or dynamically: select the shape and type, adjust the blur intensity and speed of moving, drag the handler and move to blur the selected part of the video

+ Add some text into the video with rich text effects

+ Adjust the color and effect of the video with dozens of filters

+ Take a picture from the video

+ Dub for the video and support to adjust the volume

+ Add special audios into the video with over 200 sound effects

+ Adjust the playback speed of the video

+ Replay a selected segment of the video and flexibly set count of loop and the the speed of playing

+ Let the video playback in reverse order

+ Zoom in or out the video

+ Rotate or flip the video and support 3D rotation at any angle

+ Compress the video

+ Convert the video into GIF

+ Create a picture-in-picture video

+ Add borders to video with rich border material

+ Add stickers to video

+ Support collage of videos with rich background textures

+ Paint on the video: select color and width of brush, draw, undo, redo, erase

+ BlingBling for the video and make them full of brilliance: automatically detect highlights, add spot and star streaks and flexibly adjust their quantity, rotating speed and strength

+ Add particle effects for the videos: over 100 particle effects templates and rich particle texture images,

flexible adjustment of various parameters of particle emission. Use your imagination to add surprises to your videos.

… === QUICK RESPONSE ===

+ Real-time preview

+ Quickly generated

+ Support 1080P HD output === SAVE AND SHARE ===

+ May save videos to your camera roll

+ Easily share videos with friends

Download Videdit – Handy Video Editor

Noogra Nuts Seasons

Normally $2.99.

Noogra Nuts Seasons is a cool arcade game, where you control a cute little squirrel with a unique ability!

He can crack nuts using its head! Control its movement by tilting the device and press anywhere on the screen to make him jump. Use the hats shop to purchase hats for the squirrel, some of them have special powers! While playing the game, nuts will start falling from the sky. Each nut that the squirrel head-butts will start cracking and give you points. Once you crack a nut open, you can eat it and get more points. The game has 2 playing modes: ● Christmas – You have 120 seconds, make sure to jump over the rolling snow ball, otherwise the squirrel will die! ● Summer – You have 120 seconds, enjoy the sunny beach and make sure to jump over the rolling ball, otherwise the squirrel will die!

Download Noogra Nuts Seasons

Wordscanner pro

Normally $2.99.

Scanner App Scan everything into clear & sharp image/PDF. With Scanner app, you can rapidly scan documents, and convert them into PDF format, as well as save them or send them by email, Print and save to cloud. * Scan documents, photos, receipts, or just about anything. * Batch mode combines multiple scans into a single PDF. *Adopting advanced and fast algorithm, Scanner App use Advanced color processing algorithms remove shadows, correct perspective and distortion, making your scans as readable as possible. *With powerful and easily operated interface, Scanner app can fast and simply adjust brightness, rotation and color through one click on one page. Scanner app features:

1. Mobile Scanner —-scan and manage your document that may include multipage. 2. Fast scan in batch—-scan continuously in batch without process waiting, which is fast and convenient. 3. Automatic side cut—-utilize professional image processing algorithm to automatically help you cut the images. 4. Image enhancement—-ensure document is clear and readable. 5. Text Recognition (OCR) —- OCR (optical character recognition) feature extracts texts from single page for further editing or sharing. (Paid app only) 6. Multi-sized PDFs—-more than 10 PDF sizes are available (Letter,A4,B5, etc).You can customize the size or use self-adaption mode. 7. Save image to image library—-conveniently process images so as to save them to image library. 8. Email—-send your documents (PDF) or processed images by email. 9. Add Header—-seach page of document may add headers, which can be searched. 10. Custom category—-set custom category for your document to achieve convenient management and search. 11. Multiple browse modes—-support browse modes, such as list and document-categorization. 12. Copy—-support function of document copy to achieve convenient document management. 13. Search—-Fast locate documents by searching document headers, page headers, etc. Scanning tips: make sure your document is smooth and sensitive to light. Note: provided that your Iphone is 3g mode or previous mode, you are imperative to place iphone at least 25 cm away from document in order to avoid being out of focus. Background of dead color may help to achieve the best detection result of document edge.

Download Wordscanner pro