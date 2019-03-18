We all missed a big spoiler in the new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer because we watched it wrong

Last week, Marvel and Disney dropped the second Avengers: Endgame trailer and it contains several interesting details about the movie. The new trailer confirmed a bunch of leaks we say time and time again, and it also seemed to support a popular time travel theory for the film. The second trailer has already been watched some 268 million times, which is enough to make it the second-most watched trailer ever in the first 24 hours — the #1 spot is held by, you guessed it… the first Endgame trailer. But many of us watched that trailer wrong, and we all missed a few crucial details, including a huge spoiler.

YouTube is the obvious place to watch any trailer, including the second Endgame clip, but it’s not the only place.

Thank you to the greatest fans in the universe for making Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel the #1 movie in the world for two weeks in a row, and doing ‘whatever it takes’ to watch the #AvengersEndgame trailer 268 million times in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/reSauLnnDA — The Avengers (@Avengers) March 17, 2019

We already told you what happens in the trailer, shot by shot, but it turns out that we missed a few things. Like the fact that Ant-Man is jumping off water on that #2 pencil that catapults him into battle. Or the fact that Steve Rogers isn’t only leading the team in those freshly minted white suits, he’s doing it as Captain America once again, shield included. The shield is strapped to his left hand in that scene, but we didn’t see it.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

But the most important scene that we missed concerns Ant-Man again. Remember the scene where he’s got that puzzled look on his face which checking out all the missing person ads glued to a telephone pole, trying to figure out what had just happened? It turns out that he has Hank Pym’s shrunken lab with him — just look at his right hand and you’ll see the handle.

Again, you can’t see that detail on YouTube because of the trailer’s aspect ratio. But if you watch the trailer again on Instagram this time, you’ll see it because Instagram has a different cut and a square aspect ratio.

Here’s the same clip reposted on Twitter, from an eagle-eyed fan who noticed this tiny, but important detail.

Me acabo de fijar que el tráiler de 'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' tiene planos muy diferentes en su versión de Instagram. Podemos ver más sobre lo que Scott mira, que el brillo de Scott es más naranja y que el Capi tiene el escudo cuando va con el traje cuántico. pic.twitter.com/mdNmlkKqiE — QuidVacuo ︽✵︽ (@QuidVacuo_) March 17, 2019

Hank wasn’t too excited to share his technology with Howard Stark, but Scott Lang will have to let Tony Stark see some of Hank’s secrets in order for them to travel to the Quantum Realm. Because that’s the purpose of those white suits, of course — to take them back to the past via the Quantum Realm, so they can undo the damage done by Thanos’s snap.