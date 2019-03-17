St. Patrick’s Day 2019 is on Sunday, March 17th, which means you’re undoubtedly getting ready for all sorts of festivities right now. Whether you already made plans or you’re in the process of finding some fun St. Patty’s day events in your area, there’s one more thing you need to do before you head out. Sure, St. Patrick’s Day parades are great, but there are tons of deals you should definitely take advantage of before and after you hit the parade. From free and discounted food at your favorite local restaurants to online discounts and tons of Amazon coupons, you’d have to be crazy to pass up all the sales happening today.

Offers.com has rounded up all the best St. Patrick’s Day 2019 deals on its blog, and we’ve listed them all for you right here in this post. Some offers vary by region and location, but you’ll find a ton of great deals in your area. Also of note, many of these sales extend beyond just Sunday, so don’t worry if you can’t squeeze everything you want into one day. Check out all the deals below.

St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials

Aldi: The grocery chain is offering two special green cheeses for a limited time: Pesto Gouda and English Sage Derby ($3.99 each). Or, get the Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment, which includes a trio of $3.99 cheeses, including aged Irish cheddar, a beer-infused cheese and a whisky-infused cheese. Other seasonal specials include Irish Cream Cheesecake for $8.99 and Irish soda bread for $3.99.

Arby’s: The Mint Chocolate Shake is back for St. Patrick’s Day, topped with Andes candy pieces. It’s available through March 24.

Bakers Square: For St. Patrick’s Day breakfast, order the Corned Beef Hash Scrambler.

Bar Louie: Many locations will be throwing St. Patrick’s Daze celebrations March 15 through 17 (St. Patrick’s Day weekend). Parties will feature green beer and Irish whiskey. See details.

Baskin-Robbins: Order the Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza as a shareable (and green) treat for your St. Patrick’s Day party.

Bennigan’s: Founded in 1976, the chain is celebrating its roots this St. Patrick’s Day with the Lucky ’76 Meal Deal. Includes one appetizer or dessert and two entrees for $19.76. Participating locations will also be playing disco music and serving specialty menu items, including corned beef and cabbage, beer cheese soup and Irish-themed drinks.

Bruegger’s: Participating locations will be serving green bagels March 15 through 17. Pre-order your green bagels starting March 7, and get $2 off the Big Bagel Bundle, which includes 13 bagels (which you can request to be green). See details.

California Pizza Kitchen: On March 17, get CPK’s Irish Mule (made with Jameson Whiskey) for $5.

Champps: Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day special menu items: Reuben Sandwich & Fries for $12.50, Corned Beef & Cabbage for $16 Jameson shots for $5 and Lucky Maiden Cocktails for $7.

Chili’s: The Lucky Jameson drink (think of it as an Irish margarita) is back for March. It costs $5 and features Jameson Irish Whiskey and Lunazul Blanco tequila, topped with orange and lime slices.

Chompie’s: The St. Patrick’s Day All-You-Can-Eat Corned Beef Feast (11 a.m. to closing) is $22.99 and features boiled red potatoes, cabbage and Irish soda bread. See details.

Creamistry: Get 10% off any mint item during St. Patrick’s Day weekend (March 15 to 17). This includes any creation in a cup, cone, ice cream sandwich or NitroShake (with any toppings).

Culver’s: For a limited time, get the Mint Shake and Mint Chip Shake (blended with mint and chocolate flakes).

Cracker Barrel: Corned Beef & Cabbage is available March 11 through 17. Served with red potatoes and spicy brown mustard. Comes with buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. See details.

Dairy Queen: The March Blizzard of the month is Mint Oreo, featuring Oreo cookies and creme de menthe. Plus, through March 17, buy one Blizzard and get another for 99 cents at participating locations.

Dunkin’: Irish Creme coffees and espresso drinks are back for March only. Plus, the Mint Brownie Donut (with mint brownie batter filling, green icing and crumbled brownie topping) will also be available for a limited time in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. See details.

Fox and Hound: Specials for St. Patrick’s Day include the Reuben sandwich and fries for $11.50, corned beef & cabbage for $15 and drink specials (including $5 Jameson shots).

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: The Mint ’N Oreo Concrete is back for a limited time.

Hard Rock Cafe: The limited-time St. Patrick’s Day menu features the Guinness & Bacon Jam Cheeseburger and the St. Paddy’s Shake (Absolut Vanilla vodka, vanilla ice cream, Oreos, mint flavor, rainbow candy ribbons and gold star sparkles).

Insomnia Cookies: Use code PADDY20 for delivery or pickup orders and get 20% off through St. Patrick’s Day (orders of $10 or more).

Jack in the Box: Get 15% off your order via the Jack in the Box mobile app from March 17 to 31.

Krispy Kreme: The O’riginal green glazed donut will be back March 15 through 17. Plus, participating shops ill hand out thousands of Golden Dozen Passes worth free original glazed donuts for a year. There will be multiple winners each day from March 15 through 17. See details.

Max & Erma’s: Through March 11, get these Irish-inspired burgers for $11: the Irish Boss, the Dubliner and the O’Brien.

McCormick & Schmick’s: On March 17, enjoy specialty drinks and food all day on March 17. Specials in the bar area include corned beef & cabbage, Guinness fish & chips and more for just $5.

McDonald’s: Shamrock Shakes are back through March 24. Find this annual traditional treat at participating locations.

Miller’s Ale House: St. Patrick’s Day specials (available March 4 through 17) include a corned beef Reuben ($8.49) and Irish Egg Rolls ($7.99). See details.

Mimi’s Cafe: March 15 through 17, enjoy the Corned Beef & Cabbage special for $14.99.

Mooyah: Try the Mint Chocolate Chip Shake with mint chocolate chip or Oreo topping.

Mrs. Fields: Send someone a tin of shamrock-shaped cookies or a St. Patrick’s Day cookie cake. This code gets you 10% off any order or 15% off orders over $30.

Ninety Nine Restaurants: Order from the special St. Patrick’s Day menu March 16 and 17. Options include green beer and Corned Beef and Cabbage ($13.59). See the menu.

Rita’s Italian Ice: Green goodies for St. Patrick’s Day include Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream and Mint Gelati.

Ruby’s Diner: The shake of the month is the Mint Chocolate Shake (mint swirled with Hershey’s Dark Chocolate and topped with a cookie and mint sprig).

Souper Salad: Use this printable coupon to get up to four adult buffet orders for $7.49 each.

Taco Cabana: Enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day all-day happy hour March 16 and 17. Specials include $3.50 margaritas, $2 Shareables and various domestic bottle and draft beer specials. Then, on Monday March 18, enjoy the green drink specials, including $3 lime & strawberry margaritas and $4 frozen green apple drinks.

Tilted Kilt: Each month, the bar chain offers a special pairing of a beer and shot. For March, that pairing is Guinness and Jack Daniel’s. Plus, enjoy the St. Plaidy’s Day menu, which includes corned beef & cabbage, corned beef hash & eggs, corned beef sandwich with scotch eggs and green beer. Some pubs will offer live music.

Walmart Grocery: Hosting a party before your bar crawl? Order snacks and treats from Walmart’s grocery pickup service and have them loaded into your car for free. New customers get $10 off their order.

World of Beer: Get a free shareable appetizer when you sample four Irish beers by March 31. Plus, enter for a chance to win a trip to Ireland. See details.

St. Patrick’s Day retail and travel sales

Aer Lingus: The Aer Lingus Escape To Ireland sale runs until March 18 and features round-trip fares as low as $623 for flights into Shannon and Dublin from select U.S. departure cities. Eligible travel dates are from July 1 and Aug. 22.

Amazon: Use Amazon Coupons to save up to 10% when buying St. Patrick’s Day decor, party accessories and books.

CafePress: Get a funny T-shirt for your bar crawl or clever drinkware for your party. All St. Patrick’s merchandise is 20% off with this coupon code.

Claire’s: Get 50% off the St. Patrick’s Day collection.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Back for a limited time (through the end of the month), enjoy Irish Creme specialty beverages.

Hobby Lobby: Get 30% off the St. Patrick’s Day collection.

The Irish Store: Save on Celtic gifts with 20% off any order.

Kohl’s: In the store’s St. Patrick’s Day collection, you’ll find discounts and buy-one-get-one specials on green apparel. Through March 12, use this code to get 15% off orders over $100.

Spencer’s: Use code STPAT20 to get 20% off any single item.

St. Clair Hotel-Magnificent Mile in Chicago: Get a 17% discount on stays in March. Use code VP#625799 (valid for stays March 1 through 31). Located on Chicago’s Magnificent mile, the St. Clair is a Red Roof Inn property. See details.

Target: Shop Target for its collection of St. Patrick’s Day shirts, glasses, hats and party supplies.

Trafalgar Tours: Get 15% off the Best of Ireland tour.

World Market: Get an extra discount on Irish food items from March 15 to 18 with coupon code.