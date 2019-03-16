‘Avengers: Endgame’ and every new trailer from this week you need to watch

I could tell you about quite a few new movies that are about to hit cinemas this week, including sci-fi stories like Captive State, tragic love stories like Five Feet Apart, dramas like The Mustang and The Aftermath, or the kind of new arrival that gets kids excited the Wonder Park animated feature. But the movie you need to see if you haven’t already is Captain Marvel, which premiered last week taking home a huge opening weekend purse. Also of interest is Netflix’s Triple Frontier, which is ready for streaming. When it comes to new trailers, the only trailer that matters this week hails from the MCU, and it’s the second full Avengers: Endgame that we got to see.

Aladdin

Disney earlier this week finally released the first full trailer for its live-action version of Aladdin. We finally get to see Will Smith as the Genie, and the good news is that he’s not always blue. So there’s that. Fans of the original will surely want to see what the movie version of Aladdin looks like and whether Smith’s Genie can live up to Robin Williams’. The film hits theaters on May 24th.

Avengers: Endgame

This brings us to Disney’s biggest movie of the year, and I say that fully aware that Star Wars: Episode IX is also coming out in 2019. The second Endgame trailer was released the other day, and we’ve already dissected it for you. I’ve already watched it a bunch of times, and you’ll probably want to do the same thing.

Booksmart

From director Olivia Wilde, Booksmart is a teenage comedy about a couple of young women who are going on an adventure ahead of college, because they missed out on high school hijinx for almost four years.

Good Boys

Good Boys is another comedy about youngsters on an adventure, but this time around we have three sixth grade boys. They’re about to embark on a journey that has them dealing with drugs, “porb” (watch the trailer), and everything else in between. It’s the kind of movie that kids their age aren’t even allowed to watch.

Long Shot

Good news, Seth Rogen fans: We’ve got more of his comedic stylings to enjoy in Long Shot. His character is friends with Charlize Theron’s character, who happens to be running for president. Long Shot is out May 3rd.