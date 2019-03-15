Tesla officially unveils the Model Y

After years of speculation, and months of teasing, Tesla late on Thursday night finally unveiled the Model Y. Though the build up to the Model Y reveal didn’t engender as much excitement as, say, the Model 3, Tesla’s newest crossover vehicle does bring a lot to the table.

Design wise, the Model Y is about what you would expect from a car built on the same platform as the Model 3. It’s noticeably bigger than the Model 3 and can seat seven people. As a point of interest, Tesla CEO Elon Musk a few weeks back said that the Model Y would be about 10% bigger than the Model 3.

As far as a release date is concerned, the Model Y is slated to become available sometime in early 2020. Of course, given Tesla’s track record when it comes to meeting production deadlines, we’ll definitely have to take a wait-and-see approach before taking the company at its word. Remember, Tesla with the Model 3 claimed that it learned a tremendous amount from the production issues that plagued the Model S and Model X. Later on, of course, we would find out Tesla went off and created brand new production problems with the Model 3 by relying too heavily upon automation.

All that aside, the specs on the Model Y are solid. The entry-level model — with a range of 230 miles — will cost $39,000. And with Tesla being Tesla, an all-wheel drive dual-motor version will be available for $51,000 while a performance version will be available for $60,000. And last but not least, a long range version of the Model Y — with a range of 300 miles — will set you back $47,000. It’s worth noting, though, that the entry-level model won’t be available until 2021 as Tesla will look to manufacture the more margin-friendly models first, a strategy the company undertook with the Model 3.

Tesla, per usual, loves boasting about acceleration and the Model Y certainly is no slouch. Though the entry-level Model needs 5.9 seconds to go from 0-60 MPH, the performance version only needs 3.5 seconds to hit the 60 MPH threshold.

“It has the functionality of an SUV but will ride like a sports car,” Musk boasted during Thursday’s presentation. “This thing will ride really tight around corners.”

Another shot of the Model Y can be seen below.

Image Source: Tesla

The Model Y can be ordered here and requires a $2,5000 deposit.

And for anyone who wants to watch the full Model Y unveiling, it’s available below.