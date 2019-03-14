Happy Pi Day 2019! Today isn’t quite as special as Pi Day was four years ago, but it’s still March 14th, which is also written as 3/14. Three, one, and four are obviously the first three digits of the number pi (π), so March 14th is celebrated each year as Pi Day. Well, “celebrated” isn’t exactly the proper word since today isn’t marked by much celebration. Perhaps “acknowledged” is a better way to put it.

Whatever the case, the bottom line is that today is Pi Day 2019 and stores across the country acknowledge Pi Day by offering freebies and discounts to their customers. And this year, we’re seeing some of the best Pi Day deals we’ve ever seen. Chains like Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, and CiCi’s are among the big names on the list where pizza is concerned, and you’ll also find plenty of deals on pies today. The deals extend beyond food, though, and you can even get a bunch of 10% off coupons on Amazon for Pi Day.

Offers.com rounded up all the best Pi Day 2019 deals it could find, and it shared them all in a blog post last week. You’ll find them listed below, but be sure to check them all because there are some great Pi Day deals to be found.

Pizza and pie deals

7-Eleven: Enjoy these Pi Day specials with the 7Rewards app: one slice of pizza for 50 cents; 314 bonus points when you buy a whole pie in store; and up to two whole pizzas for $3.14 each.

Bakers Square: The chain is celebrating Pi Day from March 13 to 14 with a $2 discount off any whole pie. Must be ordered at the restaurant. Does not include cheesecake or carrot cake. See details.

Bertucci’s: Buy any large pizza, get a second for $3.14 on March 14 for lunch or dinner.

Biggby Coffee: The Apple Pie Latte returns for Pi Day only. It will cost $3.14.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get mini one-topping pizzas for $3.14 each on March 14. For dine-in orders only.

Blaze Pizza: On March 14, get pizzas for $3.14. Download the Blaze Pizza app and redeem the offer in-restaurant on Thursday. Limit of one per person.

Bojangles: Get three sweet potato pies for $3.14 on March 14. Bojangles sweet potato pies feature an oven-baked pastry with sweet potato puree filling and are brushed with cinnamon.

Boston Market: Buy one pot pie and drink and get a free pot pie on March 14.

Carrows Restaurants: Until the end of the month, Banana Cream Pie is $4 off when you buy a whole pie.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get a slice of Key Lime Pie for $3.14 on March 14 while supplies last. Valid at participating CPK locations (does not include airport, stadium, certain hotel locations and international locations). Valid for dine-in or takeout orders.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: The restaurant is running a “Pie One, Get One” special on March 14. Guests who order the Homemade Chicken Pot Pie (dine in or to go) get a second free of charge. No coupon is necessary, just ask about the special at Cheddar’s when you order. See details.

CiCi’s Pizza: Use this printable coupon to get the adult buffet for $3.14 with the the purchase of an adult buffet order and large drink on Pi Day. Plus, the new Pick 3 carryout deal lets you select a variety of menu items for $3.99 each when you purchase at least three items in your carryout order. The deal runs at participating locations through April 8.

Coco’s Bakery: Banana Cream pie is $9.99 ($4 off the usual price), when you buy a whole pie, for a limited time.

Fresh Brothers: Get $3.14 personal pizzas for Pi Day (pickup, dine in or delivery). Plus, right now you can get $5 off online orders of $20+, $10 offorders of $35+ and $15 off orders over $50+. Must order online and pick up at the store.

Grand Traverse Pie: All shops are offering a free slice of Michigan ABC (apple, blueberry, cherry) Crumb Pie with any purchase all day on March 14. See details.

Hungry Howie’s: Purchase any Howie Bread at regular price and get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14. Florida locations are not participating.

Kroger: On March 14, get fruit, sweet potato, pumpkin and no-sugar-added pies for $3.14.

Marie Callender’s: At participating locations (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) get a free slice of pie with the purchase of an adult entree. Marie Callender’s announced this promo on their Facebook page.

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery: Get a medium Specialty pizza for $5 when you order a large pizza at regular price.

MidiCi: Participating locations are offering Margherita pizzas for $3.14 each.

Monical’s Pizza: Use this printable coupon to get a 14-inch thin crust one-topping pizza and Family Salad for $18.60. Limit of two. Or, use this coupon to get an 8-inch thin or pan pizza with up to three toppings for $5.60.

Papa John’s: Buy one pizza at regular price, get one free at participating locations for a limited time with this code. Plus, get two medium one-topping pizzas for $12.

Pieology: On March 14, buy one Artisan Thin Pizza at regular price and get another of equal or lesser value for $3.14.

Pizza Hut: Order online and get a large two-topping pizza for $7.99.

Pizza Inn: Rewards members can get a chocolate chip Pizzert for $3.14 on Pi Day.

Plated: A meal kit designed for foodies, Plated is giving first-time subscribers free dessert for a year. Redeem by entering code PiDay on or before March 14 here.

Stop & Shop: Eight-inch pumpkin, apple and Dutch apple pies will be $3.14 on March 14 at all locations.

Urban Bricks Pizza: The restaurant has announced via Facebook that all pizzas will be $3.14 on March 14.

Walmart: Walmart Grocery allows you to order frozen pies, frozen pizzas or all the ingredients to make pies from scratch — and then have them loaded into your car for free. Use this code to get $10 off orders over $50.

Gifts, tech and more

Amazon: Use Amazon coupons to get up to 10% off various Raspberry Pi kits.

Kohl’s: Whether you’re serving pizza or pie, the BergHOFF Perfect Slice Pie Pan and Cutting Tool helps you bake the perfect pie and slice it easily. It’s currently $10 off. Order it in time for Pi day and get 15% of on orders over $100 until March 12.

ModCloth: Shop Pi-themed clothing, socks and jewelry. New customers get 15% off. Plus, through the end of March, this promo code gets you 15% off orders over $125.

Readers.com: The glasses retailer will offer 31.4% off any order on Pi Day only with promo code.

ThinkGeek: The nerdy novelty retailer has a variety of Pi-related fashions, including To-Shirts, collared shirts, bags, even Pi scarves. Select items are currently 20% off.