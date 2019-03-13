With less than a month and a half to go before Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters around the world, fans are really kicking things into high gear. Captain Marvel was released this past weekend and it’s the final piece of the puzzle that we’ll see before the epic conclusion arrives for the current phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe films. It’s been a heck of a ride so far, needless to say, and Avengers: Infinity War has set the stage for what will undoubtedly be the most action-packed Marvel movie to date. In fact, a recent interview with the Russo brothers revealed that Avengers 4 might be packed with so much action that the final runtime could end up being around 3 hours long.

Apart from all that inevitable action, Avengers: Endgame is also expected to be the most elaborate tale that Marvel has ever told. We’ve seen leaks time and time again that suggest time travel will play a big role in the new movie. Beyond that, the movie could also introduce alternate dimensions that our favorite heroes end up accessing via the Quantum Realm. We’ve seen the Avengers team’s new costumes leak time and time again, and they look just like the suit Hank Pym wore when he entered the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Thanks to those leaks and more, we’re now privy to the most detailed Avengers: Endgame theory we’ve ever seen.

We know Avengers 4 is going to involve time travel, and there are countless clues that suggest Dr. Strange bounced around through time to ensure the events of the Avengers’ battle with Thanos unfolded in a very particular way. He might have even created a time loop similar to the one he used to defeat Dormammu in order to give himself enough time to get everything done. Now, Reddit user “copydawg83” has taken all the leaks we’ve seen and all the most believable Avengers: Endgame theories to compile what is undoubtedly the most extensive collection of Endgame theories we’ve ever seen. It’s obviously not all going to be accurate, but there’s a very good chance he nailed at least a few solid spoilers considering all the evidence we’ve seen out there.

The action in Avengers: Endgame will obviously focus on undoing the damage Thanos did when he snapped his fingers and wiped out half of all like in the universe. Wait, did we say “the” universe? Perhaps we should have said “a” universe, because this Redditor believes that Avengers 4 won’t simply transition us to the next phase of the MCU. Instead, it will transition us from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. So long MCU, hello MCM.

He goes a bit too far with his theory, suggesting that Marvel could use its new multiverse to swap out actors between universes and pull in storylines from a wide range of new sources. Those things are unlikely. But the overarching theme of his theory is feasible, and it has even been hinted at in earlier leaks.

Here’s what the Redditor had to say about the quantum mechanics and logic behind his theory:

These parallel earths and the multiverse can be accessed through Quantum Realm (And even Michael Douglas said that the Quantum Realm will play a crucial role in the MCU).

Even though it’s called Microverse in the comics, in the MCU it is specifically named the Quantum, because Quantum is metaphysics, it can “explain” the concept of parallel universe and earths.

Quantum entanglement made Scott a medium for Janet in Ant-Man and the Wasp. It’s already hinted in this video by Caltech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hi0BzqV_b4 In the opening, there’s even a clip from the 1st Ant-Man, where Scott Lang went to the Quantum Realm. Even in the conversation, Paul Rudd told Stephen Hawking that *he* went to said realm. Interestingly, as they both play a game of Quantum Chess, in the end it was Rudd who utilized entanglement as his winning move.

There’s a “sequel” to that video with Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, and Stephen Hawking showing up again: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UR-eHmNpicM The opening sequence mentioned the Tesseract, there’s a Groot Funko Pop on the table, how much more MCU can this be? This time, Zoe or Gamora, brought up the idea of EPR or Albert Einstein, Boris Podolsky and Nathan Rosen ’s theory that reality provided by quantum mechanics was incomplete. The video also brought up the concept of wormholes and Quantum Superpositions .

It’s important to note that the main plot of the video is Zoe was trying to find Schrodinger, Simon Pegg’s cat. This of course refers to Erwin Schrodinger , who came up with the paradox of a cat being in a state that is neither alive or dead, at the same time. This is what Superposition is all about, two states existing at the same time.

Schrodinger’s thought exercise poses the question when does a Quantum state stop existing as a superposition of states and become one or the other.

Superpositions can be either constructive or destructive. A constructive one can be said to coexist with one another, while a destructive one cancels each other out.

And here’s what he had to say about how his theory explains the events of Infinity War as well as what’s about to happen in Endgame:

As crazy as this may sound, the snap or Decimation is Thanos’ way in breaking out of Schrodinger’s paradox. It immediately, forcefully, and randomly decides whether an entity is dead or alive in the MCU.

In a natural way of things, the paradox or superposition doesn’t last indefinitely. The constant expansion and overpopulation of life in the universe will eventually reach critical mass, which will lead to its own collapse. This is known as Objective Collapse theory. This is what happened to Titan.

To maintain perfect balance, as everything should be, Thanos became the “external quantum observer” that interferes with the superposition of things, to set a clear, definitive state.

However, since a paradox was a result of two different states, what about the other state that “didn’t happen”? I think it was “kept” inside the pocket dimension known as the Soul World, inside the Soul stone.

My theory in Endgame, the Avengers will be trying to restore the superposition. Releasing the “kept” state inside the Soul Stone and restore everything as it was. But to do that, they need all 6 Infinity Stones in good condition.

Obviously, the Avengers wouldn’t know about this until they find Thanos and learn of the condition of the stones. But how can they find him?

That barely scratches the surface, as this Reddit user went much further to explain how his theory ties in with Captain Marvel, Thanos’s plan, the multiverse, and much more. If you’re a Marvel fan who can’t wait for Avengers: Endgame to be released on April 26th, you definitely need to check out the entire post on Reddit, or you’ll find it all embedded below.