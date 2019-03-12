Captain Marvel may have provided various details that help us better prepare for Avengers Endgame, but the brand new MCU film also brought to light other mysteries that we definitely want to see answered at some point in the future. Before you go any further, you should know that some spoilers will follow below, and they’re significant enough to ruin some of the fun you’ll have watching Captain Marvel for the first time.

The most significant new puzzle concerns Captain Marvel’s whereabouts. She’s been missing in action for nearly 25 years when it comes to the events on Earth, or at least that’s what we’re led to believe at the end of Captain Marvel. However, we may soon learn what she’s been up to all this time.

A few days ago, Marvel officially told us that we have no idea whether Nick Fury sent any distress signals to Carol in the past. We only see him do it in Avengers: Infinity War as a last resort. The post-credits scenes in Captain Marvel reveal that Carol has survived the snap, she got Fury’s message, and she returned to Earth ready for action, complete with a brand new suit.

In the Avengers: Endgame scene that Disney showed a select few people in attendance at its annual shareholders meeting last week, it was revealed that Captain Marvel is sure her presence will help the Avengers’ chances of defeating Thanos. She’s also the one to encourage them to go after him using information provided by Rocket and Nebula.

Finally, the brief dialogue tells us that Captain Marvel has been busy protecting other planets that don’t have any Avengers. That detail alone seems especially interesting considering what Marvel’s Kevin Feige told ET last week. Asked whether the storyline of the Kree-Skrull conflict has ended with Captain Marvel, the exec said that we have no idea what happens next, and that story can be explored in greater detail in the future:

Well, we don’t know what she did, right? She said she was going to and she went flying off at the end, and then we jump many years into the future. What happened in that intervening time, I think, is something that would be a lot of fun to explore at some point.

Any future Kree-Skrull story will have to contain some Captain Marvel scenes. After all, she did want to provide safety to the Skrulls and bring the fight to the Kree.

Feige was later asked whether Marvel has any idea where to move forward with Captain Marvel for a sequel, considering that she wandered off into space at the end of the first movie and she wasn’t seen again until just before Endgame. Feige explained that they have ideas for both continuing the story in the ‘90s and the present day:

We have ideas for both. We’ll see. We always think and dream about potential additional adventures, but really focus on the one we literally finished a week and a half ago.

He also said the studio has an internal timeline that would bridge the gap between Captain Marvel and Iron Man, though he failed to disclose any specifics:

In a general fashion. The blanks are filled in as we make the movies, and until it solidifies into an actual film, there are multiple branching timelines.

Feige said before that Captain Marvel will become the new leader of the Avengers, implying that some bad things might happen in Endgame to some of the existing leaders, namely Iron Man and Captain America. Brie Larson already has a multi-picture deal in place with Marvel Studios, although Captain Marvel and Endgame are the only two titles so far that we know she’s in.