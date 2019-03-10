Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Mar. 10)

Would you look at that! This week just so happens to kick off on Mario Day (MAR10). That has virtually nothing to do with the week in Netflix releases, but, much like Mario, many of the new shows and movies are sure to keep you all entertained. Was that too much of a stretch? I’m leaving it in anyway.

That aside, this week’s biggest releases are undoubtedly the Ben Affleck-led Triple Frontier, and the second half of the fifth season of Arrested Development. I thought the first half of season five was a bit more balanced than anything we got from season four, so I’m looking forward to seeing if they can stick the landing. And while Triple Frontier looks like several movies I’ve already seen, the strength of the cast is undeniable.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of March 10th, 2019:

Arrivals

Tuesday, March 12th

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, March 13th

Triple Frontier– NETFLIX FILM

Friday, March 15th

A Separation



Arrested Development: Season 5 B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burn Out (FR)– NETFLIX FILM



Dry Martina (AR)– NETFLIX FILM

Girl (BE)– NETFLIX FILM



If I Hadn’t Met You– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Kung Fu Hustle



Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Love, Death & Robots– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Paskal (MY)– NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Robozuna: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Lives of Others



Turn Up Charlie– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



YooHoo to the Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saturday, March 16th

Green Door– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Departures

Saturday, March 16th

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.