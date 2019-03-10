Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Mar. 10)

Would you look at that! This week just so happens to kick off on Mario Day (MAR10). That has virtually nothing to do with the week in Netflix releases, but, much like Mario, many of the new shows and movies are sure to keep you all entertained. Was that too much of a stretch? I’m leaving it in anyway.
That aside, this week’s biggest releases are undoubtedly the Ben Affleck-led Triple Frontier, and the second half of the fifth season of Arrested Development. I thought the first half of season five was a bit more balanced than anything we got from season four, so I’m looking forward to seeing if they can stick the landing. And while Triple Frontier looks like several movies I’ve already seen, the strength of the cast is undeniable.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of March 10th, 2019:
Arrivals
Tuesday, March 12th
- Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, March 13th
- Triple Frontier– NETFLIX FILM
Friday, March 15th
- A Separation
- Arrested Development: Season 5 B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Burn Out (FR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Dry Martina (AR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Girl (BE)– NETFLIX FILM
- If I Hadn’t Met You– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kung Fu Hustle
- Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love, Death & Robots– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paskal (MY)– NETFLIX FILM
- Queer Eye: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Robozuna: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Lives of Others
- Turn Up Charlie– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YooHoo to the Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, March 16th
- Green Door– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Saturday, March 16th
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Role Models
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.