‘Shazam!’ and all the new trailers you need to watch this week

It’s Captain Marvel weekend, movie fans. The Kid might be the only other alternative worth seeing, but you can always see that later. As for trailers, we have a new Shazam! trailer out right in time for Captain Marvel’s launch — starring a character also called Captain Marvel! As for Disney’s Captain Marvel, the post-credits scenes leaked earlier this week, and we’ve already told you everything you need to know about them.

Brightburn

Sony’s Brightburn, a James Gunn production, tells the story of a boy who arrives on Earth from a different place. However, this isn’t your typical superhero story. This isn’t Superman. It’s a sort of anti-Superman. The film comes out on May 24th, starring Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, and Jackson A. Dunn.

Dark Phoenix

We saw a new Dark Phoenix trailer last week, but it was incredibly dark. Let’s check out a different version of the trailer — the international one. It’s still the same story, we just get to see more scenes:

Dumbo

This is technically not a trailer, but a sneak peek at the upcoming Disney live-action flick. But this is Dumbo, and the cute flying elephant deserves our attention each time new footage is released:

Late Night

When an annoying late-night show host (Emma Thompson) learns that she’s about to lose the job she loves, she finds exactly the kind of person she needs to help her stay in business — a female writer (Mindy Kaling) to join her team. Amazon’s Late Night launches on June 7th.

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy might not be for everyone, but some Chinese movies are more interesting than others. Also, in this one, we have Dave Bautista. The premiere date is set for April 12th in America.

Midsommar

It was supposed to be a summer vacation, but it turned out to be a horrific. That’s Midsommar, a horror movie set for a mid-August 2019 release.

Red Joan

Red Joan is a spy story based on real-life events, starring Judi Dench as the longest-serving KGB spy in the UK. The biographical flick launches on April 19th.

Shazam!

Captain Marvel is out in cinemas right now, but a differen Captain Marvel is coming as well. It’s Shazam!, and it’s part of the DC Extended Universe. The weirdest part is that both films have Djimon Hounsou in them. Talk about strange coincidences! This “Captain Marvel” launches on April 5th, so have a look at the new trailer:

Someone Great

I honestly have no idea what happens in Someone Great, as the first trailer isn’t exactly that inspiring. However, the good news is this film will hit your TV, PC, or phone on April 19th, as long as you’re a paying Netflix subscriber.

The Art of Self-Defense

Jesse Eisenberg and Alessandro Nivola star in this comedy about — wait for it — self-defense. The gist of it is pretty simple, we have a guy who’s attacked on the street, and goes to a local dojo to learn a few tricks. The Art of Self-Defense launches on June 21st.

Tolkien

Ever wondered what inspired J.R.R. Tolkien to come up with all those great Lord of the Rings books? The Tolkien biopic is going to explain all of that come May 10th when it hits theaters.