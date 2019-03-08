Gmail’s Smart Compose feature is now available on all Android devices

There’s no question that Smart Reply and Smart Compose are very handy Gmail features, at least on PC, where they can help you be more productive when it comes to email chores. On smartphones, however, things were different until earlier this week, and that’s because Smart Compose launched as a Pixel 3 exclusive back in October. But now, all Android devices can take advantage of Smart Compose.

The feature tries to predict what you’re going to write next in your email replies, and the text appears automatically on the screen, as seen below for the desktop version of Gmail:

You can choose to use the suggestion or keep typing your reply. Smart Compose is already live on other Android devices, Android Police reported earlier this week, which means the Pixel 3 exclusivity has been over. The feature went live on Pixel 2, OnePlus 6T, and Galaxy S9+, according to the report.

A notification telling you that Smart Compose is now available will appear inside the app and show you how the feature works. Suggestions will appear as you type your response, and all you have to do to accept them is swipe right. If you continue typing, the suggestion will disappear, and a different one might pop up later.

If you see features like Smart Reply and Smart Compose as gimmicks and want them disabled, you can do so too, by heading into the app’s settings and turning each one of them off.

The Smart Compose feature isn’t available in the iPhone version of Gmail.