The hottest Marvel leaks this week concern Captain Marvel, which is about to hit cinemas everywhere. The two credits scenes leaked online a few days before the official premiere date, revealing a few interesting details in the process. Those scenes are of particular interest because, as with previous credits scenes in the MCU, they tie the movie that just ended to the next one, which happens to be Avengers: Endgame. But we still have Avengers 4 leaks for you as well, as the Marvel Studios Magazine cover leaked on Thursday and revealed several spoilers in the process.

Posted on Reddit, the cover almost looks like a poster draft for Endgame featuring all the surviving heroes. However, this is more than just a poster because it contains several spoilers.

Image Source: Reddit

For starters, Iron Man dominates the image, reaffirming that Tony Stark will not die in space with Nebula. Somehow they’ll be saved and they’ll make it back to Earth. Nebula, for that matter, is also in the image and she’s wearing a costume that seems to be different from before.

Captain America and Thor also get prime placement, sporting what seem to be new armor. What is clear is that Cap is getting back his Avengers uniform, helmet included. We also have Hawkeye/Ronin in the image, who was missing in action during Infinity War. Here, he’s wielding a bow and arrow rather than a sword, so looks like Hawkeye’s back.

Ant-Man can be seen right next to him, but we’re more interested in a different spoiler. Hulk comes out of hiding, according to the image, and he’s wearing some armor as well.

We also have Rocket rocking a couple of guns, and Black Widow with a new hairstyle. She’s not blonde in this one. Oh yes, there’s Rhodey also, but he’s way in the back. It’s as if they remembered only at the last minute that War Machine wasn’t snapped. Poor Rhodey!

Finally, we have the newest addition to the team up top, Captain Marvel, getting ready for battle. She appears to be wearing the new uniform that was shown in one of the leaked credits scenes, but the image great quality so we can’t say for certain.

What’s interesting is that Thanos is nowhere to be found on the cover, and neither are any of the dead Avengers. Not that we’d expect to see any of the fallen heroes in promotional materials just yet.

As for Thanos, the text does tease an interesting article that’s titled Inside the Mind of Thanos. The magazine will also deliver interviews with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, exclusive comics, and behind-the-scenes “secrets.”