Samsung Galaxy Note 10 concept brought to life in stunning 3D renders

There’s still plenty we don’t know yet about the Galaxy Note 10, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from rampant speculation. It doesn’t really matter that the Galaxy S10 isn’t out yet — we’re already anticipating the next big thing from Samsung. And now, thanks to new 3D renders from PhoneArena, we can get a glimpse of the theoretical future long before the phone maker actually unveils its next-generation flagship phablet.

Using the limited number of rumors that have been circulating around the internet in recent weeks, PhoneArena was able to construct its best guess of what the Note 10 will look like. The most enticing rumor regarding the new phone is that it could feature a quad-camera setup, just like the Galaxy S10 5G.

Although the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e are all coming out this week, the 5G model won’t be available until later in the summer. In fact, it might launch within a few weeks of the unveiling of the Note 10, so there’s a chance that its camera hardware will be similar. If so, we can expect a 12-megapixel standard lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 3D depth camera. But Samsung might mix it up a bit.

Image Source: PhoneArena

The Galaxy Note 10 will also likely retain the other major upgrades of the S10 series, including the Infinity-O display with the hole-punch selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. In fact, it will be interesting to see how Samsung differentiates the Note 10 from the Galaxy S10 5G, as it features an already-massive 6.7-inch display. How much bigger can the Note 10 get before it becomes unwieldy? Or will it be the same size?

Unfortunately, we don’t have the answers to these questions yet, as Note 10 leaks have been few and far between. But we expect to see and hear plenty more as the year marches on and August approaches.