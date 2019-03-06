The first Captain Marvel reviews are already out since the movie hits theaters in just a few short days, but don’t expect them to spoil anything about the movie. That said, we do have a massive leak for Marvel fans today, as one of Captain Marvel’s credits scenes has been leaked online, and you can watch it right now before seeing the movie. Captain Marvel will have a couple of credits scenes, including one that connects the film to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. That’s all I can tell you before reminding you that now’s your chance to avoid the spoilers that follow below.

The credits scene was posted on Reddit by the same leaker who shared images of several unreleased Endgame Lego sets a few days ago, and it’s about one minute long. It’s not the greatest of videos when it comes to picture and audio quality, but it still delivers the message that Captain Marvel has received the page that Nick Fury sent out at the end of Infinity War.

An international TV spot for Captain Marvel already showed us a scene where Fury explains the magic of pagers to Captain Marvel — here’s a look at that again:

Now here’s the Infinity War post-credits scene where Fury uses a sophisticated version of the same pager to send Captain Marvel a distress signal:

That brings us to the leaked Captain Marvel mid-credits scene that was just posted on Reddit. It even reveals some Endgame spoilers:

The surviving Avengers, including Natasha, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner, and Rhodey, are all trying to figure out what had happened. It’s unclear how, but they got their hands on Fury’s pager, but they know the former SHIELD boss send out a message to someone and they’re trying to figure out who that person is.

Just as Natasha tells the others that she wants to know who’s at the other end of that thing, Captain Marvel materializes in front of her eyes asking a simple question: “Where is Fury?” The screen then fades to black, and we’re told that Captain Marvel will return in Avengers: Endgame.

What is interesting to note is that the action seems to take place soon after the snap. Rogers still has his beard from Infinity War, which is a huge clue. Captain America has no beard in the first Endgame trailer:

The same goes for the Super Bowl TV spot for Endgame that Marvel released:

So it seems likely that Captain Marvel comes to Earth well before the events in Endgame, right after Fury’s call. That would obviously make sense, since Endgame is the movie that will transition Captain Marvel to the helm of the Avengers.

Also worth noting is that Captain Marvel will have a slightly modified uniform in Endgame. Just compare the uniform from the ’90s (top image) to the one she’s wearing in the credits scene. There’s more gold in the newer uniform and that’s probably not the only change. After all, some 30 years have passed between Captain Marvel, which takes place in the 1990s, and Endgame. What’s also interesting is the way she appears, suggesting that she can go wherever she wants in the blink of an eye.