‘Captain Marvel’ presales on track to match ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Excitement continues to build for this weekend’s theatrical release of Captain Marvel, and by way of showing just how much anticipation there is among fans for this new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fandango is out today with a new announcement that helps tell the story.

According to the movie site, advance ticket sales for the new Marvel flick starring Brie Larson are really strong. So strong, in fact, that this is Fandango’s biggest preseller since Avengers: Infinity War. In fact, while Fandango doesn’t disclose actual numbers, the service is saying that Captain Marvel presales are actually on track to surpass all other Fandango advance ticket sales since the release of Infinity War back in April 2018.

“There’s a reason Captain Marvel is Fandango’s fastest preseller since Infinity War,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said about the news. “Fans can’t wait to experience the nostalgic ‘90s vibe of the film and to see Brie Larson as one of the most powerful and relatable superheroes we’ve seen on the big screen. With Endgame approaching, fans are also rushing to the multiplex to find out how Marvel fits into the Avengers storyline, plus they can’t wait to see Goose, the scene-stealing cat.”

In addition to Larson, Captain Marvel also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Clark Gregg. Fandango also surveyed more than 1,000 Captain Marvel movie fans about the title, and among the results that emerged:

98% of fans are looking forward to seeing how Captain Marvel connects to the ongoing Avengers storyline

92% are looking forward to the movie’s ‘90s setting

81% are excited about seeing Captain Marvel because they hope it will provide more answers to Infinity War before seeing Endgame.

75% are looking forward to seeing the “de-aging” process used on Samuel L. Jackson to portray a younger Nick Fury and on Clark Gregg as rookie Agent Coulson.

To add to fans’ excitement, Fandango also exclusively debuted a new Captain Marvel clip today, which you can watch here: