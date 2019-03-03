Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Mar. 3)

The first full week of March brings with it a smattering of interesting additions to the Netflix library. One such addition is Disney’s Christopher Robin, which didn’t quite receive universal praise, but does bring Winnie the Pooh and his friends into the real world in a truly creative (and almost obnoxiously cute) way.
We’re also getting a ton of Netflix originals that I’m totally unfamiliar with, as well as three seasons of the excellent Hunter x Hunter anime, for all you fans of Japanese animation. Sadly, we’re losing a decent Pirates of the Caribbean movie too, as well as the fantastically awful Click, starring none other than Adam Sandler.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of March 3rd, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, March 3rd
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tuesday, March 5th
- Disney’s Christopher Robin
Wednesday, March 6th
- Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, March 7th
- Doubt
- The Order– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, March 8th
- After Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Blue Jasmine
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
- Immortals– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Juanita– NETFLIX FILM
- Lady J (FR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Shadow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo.– NETFLIX FILM
Departures
Sunday, March 3rd
- Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6
Monday, March 4th
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Tuesday, March 5th
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Friday, March 8th
- Click
We'll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service.