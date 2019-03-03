Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Mar. 3)

The first full week of March brings with it a smattering of interesting additions to the Netflix library. One such addition is Disney’s Christopher Robin, which didn’t quite receive universal praise, but does bring Winnie the Pooh and his friends into the real world in a truly creative (and almost obnoxiously cute) way.

We’re also getting a ton of Netflix originals that I’m totally unfamiliar with, as well as three seasons of the excellent Hunter x Hunter anime, for all you fans of Japanese animation. Sadly, we’re losing a decent Pirates of the Caribbean movie too, as well as the fantastically awful Click, starring none other than Adam Sandler.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of March 3rd, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, March 3rd

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tuesday, March 5th

Disney’s Christopher Robin



Wednesday, March 6th

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, March 7th

Doubt



The Order– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, March 8th

After Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Jasmine



Formula 1: Drive to Survive– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3



Immortals– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Juanita– NETFLIX FILM



Lady J (FR)– NETFLIX FILM



Shadow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams



The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.– NETFLIX FILM

Departures

Sunday, March 3rd

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

Monday, March 4th

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Tuesday, March 5th

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Friday, March 8th

Click

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.