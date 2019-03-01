Some Galaxy S10 models are already selling out, and free Galaxy Buds are gone too

The Galaxy S9 and Note 9 phones were not well-received last year, and Samsung’s bottom line took a big hit as a result. It’s not that the 2018 phones aren’t great upgrades over their predecessors, but they look too much like the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 that preceded them. The Galaxy S10 phones, meanwhile, bring a brand new design that is quite exciting, as well as several other notable upgrades. And the phones are already a success when it comes to preorders. While Samsung will not divulge any sales numbers, we just found the first sign that the phones are a hit.

Samsung kicked off preorders for the Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ soon after its press conference last week. As always with new mobile phones, Samsung offered various perks to early buyers, including a free pair of the Galaxy Buds wireless earphones that were also announced at the event.

The Buds were only paired with the premium phones, including the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, but Samsung has already ran out of stock. As you can see in the screenshot below via 9to5Google, Samsung has replaced the free Galaxy Buds promo with a free $130 gift certificate that you can use to buy other Samsung products. That includes the Galaxy Buds when they’re back in stock.

Image Source: Samsung via 9to5Google

If that’s not enough for you, then you should also know that some versions of the phone are also selling out. PhoneArena reports that three Galaxy S10 models are already sold out, including the 128GB versions of the Galaxy S10 (Prism White) and Galaxy S10+ (Prism White and Prism Blue).

Additional stock is “coming soon,” although Samsung’s site doesn’t say anything about actual dates. T-Mobile, meanwhile, provides shipping estimates between March 27th and April 19th for new models. Early buyers will receive their units on March 8th, which is when in-store sales are set to begin.