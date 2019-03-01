All Galaxy S10 phones ship with pre-installed screen protectors

In the weeks that preceded the Galaxy S10 launch, we saw leaks that suggested the phone’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor would need a cutout in protective screens to work. But we then learned that’s not going to be a thing for Galaxy S10 phones, and screen protectors should work with the phone just fine as long as they’re certified by Samsung. Samsung has confirmed since then that all the phones will ship with pre-installed screen protector, This means the display will be protected right out of the box, and that the in-screen fingerprint sensor will work from day one.

“Samsung’s upcoming new flagship Galaxy S10 will be shipped with a factory pre-installed screen protector manufactured by Samsung,” the company said in a note on its community website. “This is applicable for all global subsidiaries and for all variants of Galaxy S10. This decision was made to increase overall customer experiences with the improved screen durability and full functionality of the Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor on Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

An initial version of the message said the screen protectors would come with a limited 90-day warranty, but the note now reads that it will not be covered under warranty. All other accessories in the box do get a regular year of warranty.

Samsung says that it’ll also make screen protector replacements available to customers, retailing at $29.99. The company also noted that your mileage might vary with other screen protectors. “To ensure the full functionality of the Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor on Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, Samsung strongly encourage our carrier and retail partners to carry Samsung branded screen protectors as the replacement purchase option in stores,” Samsung said. “We cannot guarantee the experiences with screen protectors made of traditional glass and polyurethane materials.”

Three of the four Galaxy S10 versions that Samsung launched last week are available for preorder in various markets, and will ship on March 8th — here’s our review.