Samsung’s Galaxy S10 gets put through the ringer in new durability test

With all of the hoopla and excitement surrounding Samsung’s foldable phone — a device appropriately dubbed the Galaxy Fold — it’s almost easy to forget that Samsung last week also unveiled its Galaxy S10 lineup. Similar to Apple’s strategy last year with the iPhone, Samsung in 2019 will release three brand new S10 models: the Galaxy S10e, a standard S10 model, and last but not least, an S10+ model.

Samsung’s Galaxy lineup this year is undeniably eye-catching in a number of respects. In addition to some solid hardware improvements such as a triple-lens camera design , Galaxy fans will also be able to enjoy a brand new design with even smaller bezels. What’s more, the S10 and S10+ both boast an intriguing new fingerprint sensor built right into the display itself. All that said, no new smartphone release is complete without a tried and true durability test.

Now truth be told, durability tests aren’t as instructive as they used to be a few years ago. Over time, smartphone manufacturers have improved the durability of their devices across the board. In turn, the lengths some tests are willing to go to put smartphones to the test have only gotten more extreme with time. Still, if you’re on the fence about picking up one of Samsung’s latest smartphone models, the following video from JerryRigEverything is definitely worth watching.

Scratch wise, the Galaxy S10 holds up pretty well all things considered. When it comes to bendability, the phone, you’ll be glad to know that the S10 is incredibly sturdy. Truthfully, a lot of the other testing in this video is entertaining but somewhat pointless. For instance, holding up a lighter to the S10 display makes for a good video, but is a far cry from any type of real world scenario I can imagine. Still, if you’re a prospective S10 owner, the video is still worth checking out.