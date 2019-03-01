Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free had a bunch of great apps in it, and you can actually still find a few freebies if you go back and check it out. Of course Friday is a new day, which means we’ve got a brand new roundup to share with you. There are eight different iOS apps in today’s roundup, and they’re all on sale for free. These are limited-time deals though, so be sure to download them now for free before it’s too late.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Brightly – Fix Dark Photos

Normally $2.99.

Instantly fix your dark and underexposed photos. Lighting isn’t always perfect. Maybe the room was poorly lit, the sun didn’t cooperate, or a shadow got in the way of a special moment. Rescue those photos with Brightly. Brightly uses state of the art research in computer vision to automatically enhance lighting and contrast, intelligently restoring your dark photos. It’s simple to use with instant results, but also provides fine-tuning if you’d like more control. Features: • Fix your dark photos with instant results

• Advanced computer vision based photo correction

• Complete set of fine-tuning adjustments

• Photo Editing Extension and Today Widget

• Fix your Videos and Live Photos (PRO pack required)

• TIFF and PNG support (PRO pack required)

Download Brightly – Fix Dark Photos

Beast Towers

Normally $0.99.

No In-App Purchases in this game, you get all the features!

Humans are attacking your castle, but you will defend it! Summon your beasts and defeat them! Want to play a real tower defense game? Try something different, try Beast Towers! “Something a little different, something new, something interesting… something French.” No In-App Purchases in this game! You get all the features! Beast Towers highlights: • Experience true defense battles in 3D! • Unlock new beast towers and evolve them! • 40 different towers! • Over 15 abilities, summon the Cursed cloud! • More than 60 different enemies, fear them, destroy them! • Defeat a boss, and he will join you! • Hours of gameplay • Two game modes, dive into action with the Tsunami mode! • High quality animated characters Device Compatibility: iPad (iPad 2 minimum), iPhone (iPhone 4S minimum, iPhone 5 & newer recommended) and iPod Touch (iPod Touch 5 minimum)!

Download Beast Towers

DayCost Pro – Personal Finance

Normally $2.99.

Three seconds a bill. Fast, Security and Easy to use is our aim, and iOS notification center widget. Look at other people how to say:

◎ I just downloaded this app and I am so loving it already! It seems easy to use but I need to explore it more.

◎ Very innovative work. Keep up guys. 5 star app.

◎ It’s quick to note down your expenses and helps you track your money.

◎ Polished, smart, simple, with all functions of apps of this kind. Exactly the one I was looking for. Makes me delete other similar apps on my phone and keep only this one, really.

◎ I love this app! It is clean, beautiful, very customizable, and user-friendly. I love the ability to make your own categories and accounts. And I also love the ability to put it in your pull-down Notification Center on your phone. It makes it quickly accessible during the day. Great job, love the app! Apple Watch:

You can create incomes and expenses from your Apple Watch. The Glance shows your expenses of today, this month. Feature：

◎ Three seconds only: pull down, fill money, choose category

◎ iOS notification center widget: you can easily account when iPhone lock screen

◎ Passcode security: everyone cannot open, only you. even double-click the Home button, in the App list can not view the data

◎ Support more than 160 kinds of currency, conversion exchange rate automatic updates

◎ Calculator: built-in calculator, more convenient and faster

◎ Full gestures: fast billing basic

◎ Humane beginners guide: for special operations, we guide the way through the animation + text, more intuitive, easier to understand

◎ iCloud backup & restore

◎ Dropbox backup & restore

◎ Export data to CSV via Email

◎ Recurring event, both expenses and incomes, with rich frequency options.

◎ Allow custom theme color and wallpaper.

◎ Allow add transaction from template. Basic：

◎ Expense & Income bills can be added photos

◎ Income, Expense, Transfer, the others have

◎ Graphical reports, allowing you to easily view the balance of payments situation year / month / week

◎ Budget management: give yourself a reason to control consumption

◎ A variety of color themes and wallpaper, allows you to fully personalize

◎ Custom categories and consumption expenditure accounts, more in line with your needs

◎ Supports iPhone & iPad

◎ Daily reminder Increase：

◎ Easy copy history through gestures and automatically positioned in the day consumption date, you only need to modify the money can be. of course, you can use the existing money saved directly

◎ You can also add categories and account when billing editing, click on the banner to change currency If you give up because of difficulties

If you give up because of busy

If you want to know where expenses

If you want to save money

If 。。。 Try our “DayCost” it, she will be your best assistant

Download DayCost Pro – Personal Finance

Shatoetry

Normally $0.99.

THE OFFICIAL WILLIAM SHATNER APP “This app is ingenious” – Cult of Mac “Way too fun” – Geekazine “Can’t stop laughing” – bOing bOing “Simple to use and often hilarious… with great production value” – Appolicious/Yahoo “Completely unique app… effortless to create… interesting and enjoyable” – Apple’N’Apps “Has the potential for lots of hilarity and fun. May it live long and prosper.” – Examiner.com “Shatoetry boldly goes where no app has gone before” – IGN & Mashable “It will keep you amused and connected with your friends” – MacNewsWorld “Shatoetry combines the addictive nature of magnet poetry with the convenience of a smart phone app… Playing alone is fun, but it could be a really cool party game, too. All of these qualities make the app well worth the price to download.” – Nerdist “Once you download it you’ll say to yourself, ‘Of course! This app is brilliant!’” – Crave Online “Totally different than anything else you’ve ever seen.” – William Shatner ********** I am pleased to present to you my official app. I created it to invite you to collaborate with me – through Shatoetry. Shatoetry lets you arrange words to compose sentences, statements, phrases, messages… and hear me perform them for you. That’s right: You author it, and I’ll recite it. And what do we call that? A Shatism, of course. You can save the Shatisms you create, send them to your friends by email, and share them through social media. You can team up with other Shatoetists through GameCenter and co-create with your friends online. Or pass it around the room to take turns Shatoetizing with that person next to you. Some people like to use it to compose poetry and haiku… but the more common and practical creations are simple sentences, phrases, word juxtapositions… even individual words sent in my voice as messages, comments, and communications to friends can be really fun. You’ve heard my spoken-word performances. But until now, you’ve only ever heard what I wanted to say. This one-of-a-kind app makes it truly interactive for everyone. It’s a way for you to express your thoughts and your ideas, using my voice. Now when you want to say something, with Shatoetry on your iPhone, I’m there to say it for you! So give it a try. And happy Shatoetizing! My best, Bill

Download Shatoetry

Gravity Orange 2

Normally $1.99.

Gravity Orange 2 – Help the orange to get all the stars, then the window would open. Pass the orange through the window to go to the next level. Keep it away from the spikes because they are dangerous. How to play:

– Cut off the ropes to drop the orange.

– Collide with the green or red buttons to build rope.

– Collide with the buttons which containing arrows to change gravity direction.

– Move the red buttons in the board. Features:

1. 6 chapters, 48 levels, more soon.

2. 4 characters and 8 ropes available.

3. Provide ‘HINT’ for each level.

4. Support multi touch.

5. Awesome physics.

6. Game Center supported.

Download Gravity Orange 2

Muksi

Normally $2.99.

Everything is barren and the only thing that you can do is to push the boundaries and figure out where you can really go for yourself. Nothing is impossible here, but trying to reach the end of a level and make it safe home can be very tricky.

Every piece of information, every detail needs to be followed. That will obviously be a challenge, and it’s the type of thing that will push you to the next level. You will appreciate the fact that every level has multiple solutions, so it’s up to your creativity to find the right approach and focus on better understanding and enjoying everything.

Since there are multiple levels, each one has its fair share of challenges. Some of the levels are very easy to get into, others are extremely hard to master. All you have to do is to make the right choice as you figure out what option works for you.

The controls are simple, and that makes the game very good for kids and adults alike. The experience is fun and exciting, and it always pushes the boundaries when it comes to value and cool moments.

This is a relaxing, fun game with a stellar sound track. Playing it is great, but the best part comes from actively finding new things and exploring a plethora of new options. Every level is unique and comes with its fair share of ideas and visual style. Rest assured that playing Muksi is a wonderful experience for the entire family, so don’t hesitate and download the game right now. You will be more than impressed with the outstanding appeal and gameplay!

Features:

• Beautiful game world

• The controls are very easy to master

• Lots of unique mechanics

• Distinct, wonderful levels

Download Muksi

3D Anatomy

Normally $3.99.

A true and totally 3D app for learning human anatomy with 3D position quiz and audio pronunciation, built on an advanced interactive 3D touch interface. ***Want to try the app for free? Click on related apps and download the free version. Features:

– You can rotate models to any angles and zoom in and out

– Virtual dissection: Peel layers of muscles and reveal the anatomical structures below them.

– Muscle descriptions: Origin, Insertion, Nerve, Action

– 3D location quizzes to test your knowledge

– Audio pronunciation for all anatomy terms.

– Search the name of anatomical structure and reveal the 3D location

– Switch on/off different anatomy systems

– Both male and female reproductive systems are available

– Load and Save Views (bookmaker function)

– Information from Wikipedia and Gray’s anatomy textbook

– Great for learning anatomy and physiology

– Support French, Spanish and German languages! Contents:

– Skeleton (all bones in our body)

– Ligaments

– Muscles (145 muscles, highly detailed muscle models)

– Circulation (arteries, vein and heart)

– Nervous system

– Respiratory system

– Reproductive system ( both male and female )

– Urinary system

– 3D Ear

Download 3D Anatomy

Darkland : Madness Dashing

Normally $0.99.

Darkland is a challenging platform game with one touch controller from indie developer. In this game, there is no moving buttons, no jumping button like others. Just touch to move and that is what you need to play. Be careful and prepare your finger. It is a quite hard platform game that you’ve never seen before. You might die many times before you complete the level. But don’t worry about the death, you won’t waste your time to wait a very boring game over scene. If you die, you can try again immediately so you can focus on your playing. You will meet Billy who is a white block. In some ways, he is lost into Darkland. That is a very dangerous place. He didn’t know why but he needs to escape. He is not a ninja or a warrior but now he has to fight alone and find the way out. The only way to get out is the gate. Of course, there is no easy life, he has to avoid the spikes, or the light blocks if he doesn’t want to start again. It means the dark platforms are safe for him. FEATURES

– Simple gameplay with one touch controller.

– Minimalist art style with beautiful color and dynamic shadow system in a dusky atmosphere

– More than 50 challenging levels to play: move forward, fall down, go up or play in a unstable gravity environment, find the way to go or just challenge your timing.

– Enemies: light blocks and spikes

– Safe objects: teleporter, gravity switcher, black land HOW TO PLAY

– Touch and hold to move forward

– Hit the wall to turn back

– Avoid enemies

– Try to get into the gate to complete the level Enjoy the game!

Download Darkland : Madness Dashing