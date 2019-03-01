We’ve got about two months to go until Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters, which is plenty of time go through many more spoilers and fan theories. While the scenarios that fans come up with don’t spoil anything about Avengers 4 despite how brilliant some of them may be, but there have been plenty of leaks that do. The latest one tells us yet again that some time travel action is bound to happen in the next Avengers film, but it also points to a bunch of old foes returning to do battle with the Avengers.



The following image was shared on Reddit, showing the contents of a brand new Lego set made for Endgame. The set features not only an amazing Quinjet, but also a bunch of minifigs as well.

Image Source: Reddit

On the Avengers side we can easily see Thor, Hawkeye (with a bow), Rocket, and Black Widow. What’s interesting about these Avengers minifigs is that they’re all rocking the same new suit that we spotted in earlier toy leaks before. It’s the predominantly white armor suit that looks a lot like the one Hank Pym wears to go to the Quantum Realm. As previous leaks have shown, the costumes all come with Avengers logos that suggest they’re official uniforms of some sort, perhaps created by Stark so the Avengers can travel safely to the Quantum Realm. Here’s an earlier leak involving a different type of Avengers toy:

Image Source: Twitter

Why do the Avengers need special new suits? Because there are time vortexes in the Quantum Realm, although it’s still unclear how they work. We also know that the realm is a massive universe populated by sentient beings capable of speech, as well as cities where some of these beings reside. That much we know from deleted Ant-Man and the Wasp scenes as well as the commentary that followed the release of the movie.

To get back to the image above, the Avengers will be fighting the Chitauri, which make up Thanos’ faithful army that he has used over and over again. The Avengers already faced them during the Battle of New York in the first movie, and we caught glimpses of them during Infinity War.

The Lego set indicates that there will be some fight between groups of Avengers and Chitauri. While it’s not clear whether this happens in the past, present, or future, it’s easy to speculate that it can happen in the past.

A huge leak a few weeks ago said that some people saw a battle scene from Endgame that takes place on Xandar, a planet Thanos decimated to get the first stone. All that happened off-screen in Infinity War, right before he captured Thor and the Asgardians. It would be pretty lame of Marvel to just redo scenes from the Battle of New York, and that’s why it makes perfect sense to assume the Avengers will face off against the Chitauri somewhere else.

Joe Russo said recently that these toy leaks we keep seeing are usually inaccurate, and that they can misdirect fans because they’re based on concepts that aren’t in the final movie. That may very well be the case. But it still doesn’t change the fact that so many leaks tell us the Avengers will have matching outfits in the new movie. And let’s not forget that the Russos and Marvel have lied to fans plenty of times in the past because they want to prevent spoilers and leaks at all costs.

The Redditor who posted the image says it’s set number 76126, and it’s called Avengers Super Quinjet. It’ll have 832 pieces and retail for $79.99. If any of that sounds familiar, it’s because a leak back in December listed the same set name, piece count, and price without revealing any other details about its contents.