Watch live as Sony unveils a smartphone with a 4K display

If it’s early Monday, and if it’s the first day of the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain, then it means the tech world is about to focus on Sony’s latest mobile innovations. Like every year, Sony is doing things its own way when it comes to launching new products. Sony doesn’t mingle with others on the Sunday before the event. Instead, it announces its brand new devices early on Monday. And like every year, you’ll be able to stream the keynote live, assuming you’re already awake for it.

We’re used to seeing new Xperia X flagships coming out of MWC every year, but Sony will do things a bit differently in 2019. The company is reverting to a roman numbering system for its newest phones, dropping the X that’s been an iconic part of Xperia phones so far.

Instead, of launching a brand new Xperia XZ model, Sony is about to unveil an Xperia 1 phone, Regardless of what it’s called, it’ll still be a worthy flagship handset, especially if you love Sony hardware. On top of that, a few of the most recent leaks told us to expect a couple of Xperia 10 phones this year, which will be Sony’s newest mid-range handsets, as well as an Xperia L3 entry-level model.

The Xperia 1 is easily the most exciting of the four new Sony handsets, as it’s expected to feature a massive 6.4-inch display with 4K resolution, the kind of display nobody else in the business has. 4K still sounds like overkill for mobile devices, but then again, Sony has pulled off this kind of magic before. The phone will be powered by the same Snapdragon 855 processor as other 2019 flagships, and it’s expected to cost around $1,000, just like other flagships.

Sony’s press conference is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM local time, or 2:30 AM EST or 11:30 PM PST — here’s where you need to go to watch it, as the event isn’t going to be available on YouTube.