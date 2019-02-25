Samsung’s new video is our closest look yet at the Galaxy Fold

MWC 2019 takes place this week but if we’re being completely honest, we already know that nothing announced at the world’s biggest mobile trade conference will end up being as popular as the phones Samsung unveiled last week. The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G are basically the complete opposite of last year’s Galaxy S9 lineup, and that’s a very good thing. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ were painfully boring smartphones, and Samsung’s sales plummeted as a result. The phones features the same design used on the Galaxy S8 series a year earlier, and they brought no exciting new features at all to the table. They’re believed to be Samsung’s worst-selling Galaxy S phones since all the way back in 2012, and it’s pretty easy to see why.

This year’s Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G on the other hand are exciting from start to finish. They sport sleek new all-screen designs with hole-punch cameras that are all the rage right now, and they’re packed full of new features like an in-display fingerprint sensor, triple-lens rear cameras, Wireless PowerShare, and plenty more. But there was another phone that Samsung showed off last week that might have tech fans buzzing even more, and now a new video posted by Samsung over the weekend gives us our closest look yet.

The Galaxy Fold is not a phone for everyone. When it’s released in a few months on April 26th, it’s expected to be in somewhat limited supply. It’ll also cost a whopping $1,980, which places the Galaxy Fold well out of reach for many consumers. That’s twice the cost of a 128GB Galaxy S10+, and it’s a tall order even for people with plenty of expendable income. The simple reality of the Galaxy Fold is that it uses bleeding-edge technology to achieve a first-of-its-kind design, and early adopters who want in on the action will have to pay dearly.

Of course, just because it’s priced out of reach of most people doesn’t make the phone itself any less exciting. We still have more than two months to wait before the Galaxy Fold hits store shelves, but we won’t have to wait nearly that long to take a closer look at it.

Over this past weekend, Samsung posted a new Galaxy Fold video that gives us our closest look yet at the company’s new foldable smartphone. The video dives deep into the Galaxy Fold’s unique new design, which consists of a large foldable OLED screen on the inside and a small secondary OLED screen on the outside so the phone can still be used when it’s folded shut. Samsung’s new video also gets up close and personal with the Galaxy Fold’s software, showing off a few different apps over the course of the video. We also get to see how some apps transition between the inner display and the outer display as the phone is folded open and closed.

If you’re excited about Samsung’s upcoming new Galaxy Fold, definitely check out the YouTube video embedded below.