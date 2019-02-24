Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Feb. 24)

The end of this week just so happens to overlap with the beginning of next month, which means you’ve got a metric ton of new content to choose from over the weekend. There aren’t too many highlights to point out, but here are a few licensed additions that stand out: A Clockwork Orange, The Hurt Locker, Wet Hot American Summer, Winter’s Bone, and a whole bunch of Jeopardy episodes for those of you who don’t want too much excitement.

Sadly, the first of the month also marks the biggest collection of departures, but we aren’t losing too much of value. It’s sad to see Ghostbusters go, but unless you’re a huge Bruce Almighty fan, you should be alright.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of February 24th, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, February 25th

Dolphin Tale 2

Tuesday, February 26th

Our Idiot Brother

Wednesday, February 27th

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Thursday, February 28th

Jeopardy!: Collection 2



The Rebound

Friday, March 1st

A Clockwork Orange



Apollo 13



Budapest (FR)– NETFLIX FILM



Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon



Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks



Emma



Junebug



Larva Island: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Losers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Music and Lyrics



Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist



Northern Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



River’s Edge (JP)– NETFLIX FILM

Stuart Little



Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street



The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind– NETFLIX FILM

The Hurt Locker



The Notebook



Tyson



Wet Hot American Summer



Winter’s Bone



Your Son (ES)– NETFLIX FILM

Saturday, March 2nd

Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Departures

Friday, March 1st

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

Saturday, March 2nd

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.