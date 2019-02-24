Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Feb. 24)

The end of this week just so happens to overlap with the beginning of next month, which means you’ve got a metric ton of new content to choose from over the weekend. There aren’t too many highlights to point out, but here are a few licensed additions that stand out: A Clockwork Orange, The Hurt Locker, Wet Hot American Summer, Winter’s Bone, and a whole bunch of Jeopardy episodes for those of you who don’t want too much excitement.
Sadly, the first of the month also marks the biggest collection of departures, but we aren’t losing too much of value. It’s sad to see Ghostbusters go, but unless you’re a huge Bruce Almighty fan, you should be alright.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of February 24th, 2019:
Arrivals
Monday, February 25th
- Dolphin Tale 2
Tuesday, February 26th
- Our Idiot Brother
Wednesday, February 27th
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Thursday, February 28th
- Jeopardy!: Collection 2
- The Rebound
Friday, March 1st
- A Clockwork Orange
- Apollo 13
- Budapest (FR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks
- Emma
- Junebug
- Larva Island: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Losers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Northern Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- River’s Edge (JP)– NETFLIX FILM
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind– NETFLIX FILM
- The Hurt Locker
- The Notebook
- Tyson
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Winter’s Bone
- Your Son (ES)– NETFLIX FILM
Saturday, March 2nd
- Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Friday, March 1st
- Bruce Almighty
- Fair Game – Director’s Cut
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Hostage
- Pearl Harbor
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Gift
- The Little Rascals
- United 93
Saturday, March 2nd
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.