‘The Haunting of Hill House’ sequel title gives me high hopes for season 2

The Haunting of Hill House is one of the best horror shows you can stream on Netflix right now. It’s the kind of series you can’t put down, and you’ll wish it wouldn’t ends, no matter how scary it becomes. But Hill House is also the kind of TV series that doesn’t need a sequel. Without spoiling anything for you, I’ll just say that, as amazing as the story is, a sequel would seem like overkill. At least, that’s what I used to think.

Then I learned the title of the sequel series.



Netflix earlier this week confirmed that the director of Hill House, Mike Flanagan, and producer Trever Macy both signed a multi-year TV deal with the company, which means we can expect plenty of other Netflix creations from the two. Netflix also said that the second season of the horror series will premiere in 2020, Business Insider reports and said it will be called The Haunting of Bly Manor.

What’s great about the title is that it indicates the previous house is out of the picture, which was one of my initial worries. A sequel of Hill House would either focus on the same house, or on the same characters, but now it turns that’s not going to be the case. We’re getting new characters as well. It’s the same thing that HBO did with the True Detective — an anthology series that tells independent stories every season. Hopefully Bly Manor will be more entertaining than True Detective season two, though.

Image Source: Netflix

Earlier this year, Flanagan hinted that the first story is complete when asked about a potential sequel, adding that something different could be done. “As far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told,” he said. “It’s done. I think that there are all sorts of different directions we could go in, with the house or with something completely different. I love the idea of an anthology as well.”

We have no release date for Bly Manor, but 2019 is just getting started. We don’t even know any details about the cast, so it’ll be a while until we even see a trailer. All we have for now is the image above.