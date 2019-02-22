Massive leak tells us virtually everything about Sony’s upcoming phones

Sony will unveil a bunch of new Android devices on Monday morning in Barcelona, Spain at MWC 2019, and we’ve already seen press renders for some of them leak. But a monster leak on Friday, just a few days before Sony’s press conference, revealed just about all the details regarding the new phones.

Sony has planned a variety of new smartphones for MWC 2019, from new flagships to budget offers, but 91Mobiles obtained all the details well ahead of time. We’re looking at the Xperia 1 (which was thought to be the ZX4), Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, and Xperia L3 — here are all the specs, prices, and launch dates for all of them:

Xperia L3

Image Source: 91Mobiles

5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio

MediaTek 6762 processor

3GB of RAM

13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear-facing cameras

8-megapixel selfie camera

3,300 mAh battery

Android Oreo

Price: CHF 199 ($199)

Launch: April

Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus

Image Source: 91Mobiles

6-inch and 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio

Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 636 processors

3GB and 4GB of RAM

64GB of storage

microSD support up to 512GB

dual camera (13-megapixel and 5-megapixel; 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel with optical zoom)

8-megapixel selfie camera

2,870 mAh and 3,000 mAh batteries

fingerprint sensors on the side

Price: CHF 399 ($399) and CHF 499 ($499)

Launch: April

Sony Xperia 1

Image Source: 91Mobiles

6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED Cinema-Wide display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 glass

Snapdragon 855 processor

6GB of RAM

128GB of storage

microSD support up to 512GB

12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel super-wide angle lens, and 12-megapixel telephoto lens with optical image stabilization

8-megapixel selfie camera

3,300 mAh battery with fast charging

fingerprint sensor on the side

IP68 dust and water certification

4G LTE

Dual-SIM support

USB-C connectivity

Android 9 Pie

Price: CHF 1,099 ($1,099)

Launch: June

As you can see in these leaked images, the new Sony phones have all-screen designs, but there’s still a bezel at the top. Furthermore, the cheapest model features a bezel on the bottom. In other words, Sony won’t quite keep up with competitors when it comes to all-screen designs, as the brand has chosen to forgo notches or hole-punch cameras for bezels.