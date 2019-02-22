Sony Xperia 1 vs. Xperia 10 Plus
Massive leak tells us virtually everything about Sony’s upcoming phones

Chris Smith
February 22nd, 2019 at 9:03 PM

Sony will unveil a bunch of new Android devices on Monday morning in Barcelona, Spain at MWC 2019, and we’ve already seen press renders for some of them leak. But a monster leak on Friday, just a few days before Sony’s press conference, revealed just about all the details regarding the new phones.

Sony has planned a variety of new smartphones for MWC 2019, from new flagships to budget offers, but 91Mobiles obtained all the details well ahead of time. We’re looking at the Xperia 1 (which was thought to be the ZX4), Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, and Xperia L3 — here are all the specs, prices, and launch dates for all of them:

Xperia L3

Image Source: 91Mobiles

  • 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio
  • MediaTek 6762 processor
  • 3GB of RAM
  • 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear-facing cameras
  • 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • 3,300 mAh battery
  • Android Oreo
  • Price: CHF 199 ($199)
  • Launch: April

Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus

Image Source: 91Mobiles

  • 6-inch and 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio
  • Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 636 processors
  • 3GB and 4GB of RAM
  • 64GB of storage
  • microSD support up to 512GB
  • dual camera (13-megapixel and 5-megapixel; 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel with optical zoom)
  • 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • 2,870 mAh and 3,000 mAh batteries
  • fingerprint sensors on the side
  • Price: CHF 399 ($399) and CHF 499 ($499)
  • Launch: April

Sony Xperia 1

Image Source: 91Mobiles

  • 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED Cinema-Wide display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 glass
  • Snapdragon 855 processor
  • 6GB of RAM
  • 128GB of storage
  • microSD support up to 512GB
  • 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel super-wide angle lens, and 12-megapixel telephoto lens with optical image stabilization
  • 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • 3,300 mAh battery with fast charging
  • fingerprint sensor on the side
  • IP68 dust and water certification
  • 4G LTE
  • Dual-SIM support
  • USB-C connectivity
  • Android 9 Pie
  • Price: CHF 1,099 ($1,099)
  • Launch: June

As you can see in these leaked images, the new Sony phones have all-screen designs, but there’s still a bezel at the top. Furthermore, the cheapest model features a bezel on the bottom. In other words, Sony won’t quite keep up with competitors when it comes to all-screen designs, as the brand has chosen to forgo notches or hole-punch cameras for bezels.

Image Source: Twitter
