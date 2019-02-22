Massive leak tells us virtually everything about Sony’s upcoming phones

Sony will unveil a bunch of new Android devices on Monday morning in Barcelona, Spain at MWC 2019, and we’ve already seen press renders for some of them leak. But a monster leak on Friday, just a few days before Sony’s press conference, revealed just about all the details regarding the new phones.
Sony has planned a variety of new smartphones for MWC 2019, from new flagships to budget offers, but 91Mobiles obtained all the details well ahead of time. We’re looking at the Xperia 1 (which was thought to be the ZX4), Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, and Xperia L3 — here are all the specs, prices, and launch dates for all of them:
Xperia L3
- 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- MediaTek 6762 processor
- 3GB of RAM
- 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear-facing cameras
- 8-megapixel selfie camera
- 3,300 mAh battery
- Android Oreo
- Price: CHF 199 ($199)
- Launch: April
Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus
- 6-inch and 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio
- Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 636 processors
- 3GB and 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- microSD support up to 512GB
- dual camera (13-megapixel and 5-megapixel; 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel with optical zoom)
- 8-megapixel selfie camera
- 2,870 mAh and 3,000 mAh batteries
- fingerprint sensors on the side
- Price: CHF 399 ($399) and CHF 499 ($499)
- Launch: April
Sony Xperia 1
- 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED Cinema-Wide display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 glass
- Snapdragon 855 processor
- 6GB of RAM
- 128GB of storage
- microSD support up to 512GB
- 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel super-wide angle lens, and 12-megapixel telephoto lens with optical image stabilization
- 8-megapixel selfie camera
- 3,300 mAh battery with fast charging
- fingerprint sensor on the side
- IP68 dust and water certification
- 4G LTE
- Dual-SIM support
- USB-C connectivity
- Android 9 Pie
- Price: CHF 1,099 ($1,099)
- Launch: June
As you can see in these leaked images, the new Sony phones have all-screen designs, but there’s still a bezel at the top. Furthermore, the cheapest model features a bezel on the bottom. In other words, Sony won’t quite keep up with competitors when it comes to all-screen designs, as the brand has chosen to forgo notches or hole-punch cameras for bezels.