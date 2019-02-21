Best Buy’s Galaxy S10 deals include up to $650 in savings

The Galaxy S10 is already available for preorder, and we’ve told you everything you need to know about the various carrier deals that are already in place. We also singled out a Sam’s Club sale that you should check out. On top of that, Best Buy has a Galaxy S10 deal of its own that lets you save up to $650 on your chosen model, and that’s on top of the free Galaxy Buds wireless earphones you’re entitled to when preordering a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+.

Best Buy’s offer has the usual strings attached. You have to trade-in an older device and get an installment plan from AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon to be eligible. The savings aren’t offered instantly either, as they’ll be applied to your monthly cellular bill over the entire duration of the installment contract. You’ll get at least $50 in savings, and up to $650, depending on the device you bring in.

Best Buy’s terms of service explain there’s a second trade-in offer available to buyers, which will get you up to $550 in savings. You’ll still need to get a Galaxy S10 phone on an installment plan with one of the three aforementioned carriers, but the savings will be offered instantly via a Best Buy gift card instead of spread out as monthly bill credits.

In either case, you’re still eligible for the free Galaxy Buds offer as long as you register using the Shop Samsung app on your phone by April 4th at the latest.

On top of that, Best Buy also highlights two carrier-specific deals for Sprint and Verizon. The Galaxy S10 is included in Verizon and Sprint’s buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deals, which let you get a second Galaxy S10e model for free (or for $750 off for a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+) when you activate two new phones. You can read all about Best Buy’s different Galaxy S10 offers at this link.