Everything you need to know about preordering Samsung’s Galaxy S10

Now that Samsung’s lineup of new Galaxy S10 handsets has been unveiled and everyone has started to get a sense of the design and specs you can expect from these new devices, the next consideration is when you can actually get your hands on the variant you prefer. Luckily, we’ve got you covered on all fronts, so read on for the important details like first availability and the variety of carrier offers.

The first thing you may want to be aware of is you can signup at Samsung’s reserve page to secure a spot in “line” that will allow you to place a pre-order once they go live (starting tomorrow, February 21). It’s also worth noting that you can get up to $550 in trade-in credit that you can put toward a new Galaxy S10 by trading in your current phone — and not only that, but if you order either the S10 or S10+ before March 7, you’re eligible for a free pair of Galaxy Buds, according to this Samsung promotion.

Ok, let’s move on to the carrier deals:

AT&T

AT&T customers, starting tomorrow, can go to either an AT&T store or visit att.com/galaxy to order the S10, S10+ or S10e. AT&T says the entire S10 family will be available in-store starting March 8 — also, AT&T customers who buy a Galaxy S10 128GB, an S10+ 128GB or S10e can get a second model free.

On AT&T Next over 30 months, consumers can buy the Samsung Galaxy S10e for $25 per month, the S10 for $30 per month or the S10+ for $33.34 per month.

Sprint

Sprint customers, meanwhile, can likewise snag a free device. Its offer includes giving customers who preorder an S10e, S10 or S10+ a second Galaxy S10e for free. Also, when you pre-order the S10 or S10+ you get a free set of Samsung Galaxy Buds (Full details are available here).

All three models will be available at Sprint retail stores starting March 8, and you can get your pre-order in starting at 12:01 p.m. eastern tonight at www.sprint.com/GS10 . Per Sprint, the Samsung Galaxy S10e can also be paired with no-contract plans from Boost Mobile, giving consumers an additional way to save.

The Galaxy S10e in Prism White will be available for purchase starting March 8 in Boost Mobile stores and at www.boostmobile.com .

Verizon

Links for Verizon customers to order the S10 devices go live tonight and will be accessible at the URLs below:

Samsung Galaxy S10e: https://www.verizonwireless.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-s10-e/

Samsung Galaxy S10: https://www.verizonwireless.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-s10/

Samsung Galaxy S10+: https://www.verizonwireless.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-s10-plus/

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G (Opt-in only): https://www.verizonwireless.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-s10-5G/

The carrier has also announced a few promotions to be aware of. The details of those are as follows:

For a limited time, customers can purchase a Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10+ on Verizon device payment and get an S10e 128 GB free, or $750 towards a more expensive Galaxy model. At least one line new line of service is required, the discount is applied via 24 monthly credits, and there’s no plan or trade-in required. Customers who preorder a S10 or S10+ can also redeem for free Galaxy Buds.

With Verizon device payment, the Galaxy S10e starts at $31.24 per month for 24 months ($749.99 retail price; 0% APR), the Galaxy S10 starts at $37.49 per month for 24 months ($899.99 retail price; 0% APR) and the Galaxy S10+ starts at $41.66 per month for 24 months ($999.99 retail price; 0% APR). All three phones will be available in Verizon stores on March 8.

T-Mobile The Un-carrier has announced that all three S10’s will be available in T-Mobile stores nationwide and online starting March 8, and Metro by T-Mobile will carry the S10e in Prism Blue and the S10+ in Prism White on the same day. Starting at 9:01 p.m. PT tonight, families can get unlimited with a Galaxy S10e included for just $40 per line for four lines with trade-in or new voice line. And customers with fewer lines can save up to $620 or more with trade-in and a new voice line, or get up to half off with a trade-in or new line (Check out T-Mobile’s newsroom for full offer and pricing details). US Cellular US Cellular is kicking off its pre-sale for all three S10 models with 50 percent off deals for everyone. According to the carrier, new customers on any Total Plan and current upgrade-eligible customers on an Unlimited Plus Plan can get 50 percent off of the Galaxy S10e, or they can put that amount towards the purchase of a Galaxy S10 or S10+. US Cellular will offer the three Galaxy S10 smartphones in Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue and Flamingo Pink, and the Galaxy S10+ will also be available in new, premium Ceramic models: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. They will all be available for purchase in store and online on March 8. Additionally, anyone who pre-orders the Galaxy S10 or S10+ from US Cellular between by March 7 can receive free Samsung Galaxy Buds via the Shop Samsung App. This promotion is for a limited time only, while supplies last, and consumers can visit http://promos.samsung.com/terms for more information.