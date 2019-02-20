Slowly but surely, the trickle of Disney content leaving Netflix continues as we move ever closer to the release date of the House of Mouse’s own Disney+ streaming service. Next month, both Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and Beauty and the Beast are departing Netflix, while the two remaining Marvel shows (Jessica Jones and The Punisher) have both officially been canceled. How much Disney content will be left by the end of 2019?
Thankfully, there aren’t too many disappointing departures in March, all things considered. Both Ghostbusters movies will be taken off, as will the truly funny Role Models, but Netflix has really cut down on tough losses in recent months. Sure, it’d be nice to keep The Breakfast Club, but we’re also getting rid of Pearl Harbor.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of March below:
Leaving March 1st
- Bruce Almighty
- Fair Game – Director’s Cut
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Hostage
- Pearl Harbor
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Gift
- The Little Rascals
- United 93
Leaving March 2nd
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Leaving March 3rd
- Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6
Leaving March 4th
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Leaving March 5th
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Leaving March 8th
- Click
Leaving March 16th
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Role Models
Leaving March 18th
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Leaving March 31st
- Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
- The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5
