Slowly but surely, the trickle of Disney content leaving Netflix continues as we move ever closer to the release date of the House of Mouse’s own Disney+ streaming service. Next month, both Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and Beauty and the Beast are departing Netflix, while the two remaining Marvel shows (Jessica Jones and The Punisher) have both officially been canceled. How much Disney content will be left by the end of 2019?

Thankfully, there aren’t too many disappointing departures in March, all things considered. Both Ghostbusters movies will be taken off, as will the truly funny Role Models, but Netflix has really cut down on tough losses in recent months. Sure, it’d be nice to keep The Breakfast Club, but we’re also getting rid of Pearl Harbor.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of March below:

Leaving March 1st

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

Leaving March 2nd

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Leaving March 3rd

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

Leaving March 4th

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Leaving March 5th

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Leaving March 8th

Click

Leaving March 16th

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

Leaving March 18th

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Leaving March 31st

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5

Now that you’ve seen everything that will be removed from the service over the next month, be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in March as well.