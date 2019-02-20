LG brings multi-camera phtography and notch designs to affordable Android smartphones

It’s February 20th or Samsung’s Galaxy S10 day, but that didn’t stop its archenemy LG to announce a trio of new smartphones several days ahead of LG’s MWC press event. The devices aren’t direct competitors of the Galaxy S10 series, which is supposed to feature three 4G versions and at least one 5G model. But they do pack features that you’d usually see on flagship phones, like a notch design and multi-lens cameras.

LG is doing exactly what Samsung is also expected to do with the upcoming Galaxy A-series, which will be phone ready to deliver some of the features seen on the Galaxy S10 in a more affordable package. LG said in a press released that the new phones, including the Q60, K50, and K40, are “consumer-friendly smartphones designed for those seeking advanced mobile without compromising usability.”

Two of the three handsets feature waterdrop notch displays similar to what competitors are doing, although they also have huge bezels on the bottom. The same devices, including the LG Q60 and the LG K50, pack triple-lens and dual-lens cameras, respectively.

All phones come with artificial intelligence features built into the camera (AI CAM), which LG says are functions that are typically found on flagship phones. Other features include DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, excellent battery life and camera performance.

Prices or release dates were not revealed, but all three devices should be more affordable than the upcoming G8 ThinQ that will be unveiled, in full, at MWC on Sunday. However, LG posted the main specs for all three phones, found below:

LG Q60

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear: 16MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor / 5MP with Super Wide Angle Front: 13MP

Battery: 3,500mAh

Size: 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

LG K50

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.26-inch 19.5:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear: 13MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor Front: 13MP

Battery: 3,500mAh

Size: 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

LG K40