Galaxy S10 leak gives us a sneak peek at Samsung’s official cases and accessories

Now that virtually every feature, design detail and specification of the Galaxy S10 line has leaked, it would seem that there wouldn’t be anything else to discuss until Samsung officially unveils the phones on Wednesday. But the internet never rests, and over the past few days, two prolific leakers have shared high-quality images of several accessories for the S10, such as cases and screen protectors that will likely launch alongside the phones.

The image atop this article, which comes courtesy of Roland Quandt, shows off the LED Cover for the Galaxy S10e (which is expected to be the cheapest and lowest-specced of the three Galaxy S10 models). It apparently features an “Emotional LED Lighting Effect,” which results in the patterns and notifications hinted at in the image.

But that wasn’t all Quandt had to offer. From the moment that we learned the Galaxy S10 would feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, we were curious how it might affect screen protectors, or whether or not the Galaxy S10 and S10+ would be able to use screen protectors at all. Quandt’s next leak seemed to answer that question:

In addition to Quandt’s leaks, a treasure trove of accessories were uncovered by Ishan Agarwal and Droid Shout late last week, including clear covers, leather covers, LED covers and more. Knowing how important these devices are for Samsung (and what they represent, with this being the tenth anniversary of the Galaxy S line), it’s no wonder that the company is developer such a wide range of accessories for the upcoming smartphone models.

Exclusive: Official Samsung Covers for Samsung Galaxy S10 Series! They look so sleek, I gotta say! Please credit if you use these images as they are without any watermarks at all. All of them can be found at https://t.co/eihAGNg8ch. Hope you like them and it helps you. pic.twitter.com/2Jnvq2OhzO — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 14, 2019

Finally, while it’s not directly related to these flagship phones, Droid Shout also notes that the wireless Galaxy Buds headphones will launch in three different colors (black, white, and yellow), while the Galaxy Watch Active will come in four colors (black, rose gold, green, and silver). Both should be unveiled on Wednesday.