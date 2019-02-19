Official Galaxy S10+ commercial leaks, confirming Samsung’s new signature features

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 series this week, a phone that has no secrets left for anyone following the daily deluge of Galaxy S10 leaks. And it’s not like Samsung has been very careful when it comes to preventing those leaks, since many of them came directly from the South Korean consumer electronics giant itself. The latest example is an official Galaxy S10 TV commercial that was just accidentally posted online, and you’re about to see that confirms the Galaxy S10’s main features.



The following ad was created for Nordic markets, and it focuses on the Galaxy S10+ even though the ad shows both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ side by side, as well as the new Galaxy Buds wireless earphones.

We get to see the Infinity-O display, the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, the five cameras including three on the back and two on the front, and the 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. Also, the commercial features the new One UI user interface that sits on top of Android 9 and tells us that the Galaxy S10+ series can wirelessly charge other devices, whether they’re phones or other types of gadgets like the Galaxy Buds.

The commercial ends with a reminder that preorders will start soon and that Galaxy Buds are included in the package. The only thing that isn’t mentioned is the phone’s price, but we’ve already seen enough leaks to know the Galaxy S10 phones will be slightly cheaper than their direct 2018 iPhone alternatives. But they’re still quite expensive, especially the model featuring 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

What’s not shown in the TV ad is the cheaper model of the three Galaxy S10 phones that Samsung is about to launch — the Galaxy S10e. But it’s likely that phone will get its own commercial soon enough.

Samsung will tell us everything about the Galaxy S10 phones on Wednesday during its Unpacked press conference in San Francisco, California.