Over time, retailers have managed to take over several holidays in the United States and make them about deals. Such is the case with Presidents Day, and we’re definitely not complaining. Retailers across the country host huge sales during Presidents Day weekend, and the festivities have already begun at countless top stores. You’ll find sweet deals on everything from cars and furniture to appliances and gadgets, but we’re mainly concerned with that last category. And if there’s one place you can always count on to be home to some of the best deals around on consumer electronics, it’s Best Buy.

It might only be Friday, but Best Buy has already kicked off its big Presidents Day sale with some of the best deals we’ve seen so far in 2019. You can shop the entire sale right here on Best Buy’s website, or you’ll find our picks below for the top 10 best Presidents Day deals from Best Buy.

Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 128GB

An immersive 9.7-inch Multi-Touch Retina display.¹

A10 Fusion chip with the power and capability you’d expect from a computer.

Now supports Apple Pencil.²

8MP camera.

FaceTime HD camera.

Touch ID and Apple Pay.³

Wi-Fi and LTE.⁴

All-day battery life.⁵

Over a million apps available on the App Store, including augmented reality experiences.

Thin, durable aluminum design that weighs just a pound.

iOS 11 makes iPad more powerful, personal, and intelligent, so you can do more than ever before.

Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change.

Apple – iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 128GB: $354.99 (reg. $429.99)

*NOTE: Apple’s 128GB iPad is on sale for even less right now on Amazon, and the 32GB model is discounted as well

Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 3

GPS and GPS + Cellular available

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof²

watchOS 5

Aluminum case

Selection may vary; see a sales associate for available models. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later.

$150 off iPad Pro

10.5-inch Retina display¹

A10X Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

12MP camera with 4K HD video

7MP FaceTime HD camera

802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO

Up to 10 hours of battery life³

Four speaker audio

MacBook Pro 13.3-inch or 15-inch with Touch Bar: Save up to $400

6-core Intel Core i7 processor

Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 555X graphics with 4GB of video memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life²

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Force Touch trackpad

Available in space gray and silver

MacBook Air 13.3-inch with Retina display: Save up to $200

Stunning 13.3″ Retina display³

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life¹

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

Force Touch trackpad

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Available in gold, space gray, and silver

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth to your device for wireless listening

The award-winning sound and design you’ve come to love from Beats

Up to 40 hours of battery life for multiday use

With Fast Fuel, five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback when the battery is low

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use

Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and foldable to go everywhere you do

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones: $159.99 (reg. $299.99)

Sharp – 50″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV

Roku Smart TV

Roku TV offers access to stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from one simple, intuitive interface. 49.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Sharp – 50″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV: $279.99 (reg. $379.99)

Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

PurColor™

Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture. Essential Contrast

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. HDR

View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+. 4K UHD

See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD. Game Mode

Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag. UHD Engine™

A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality Motion Rate 120

Smooth action on fast-moving content. Contrast Enhancer

Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen. HDR formats supported

HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition. Clean Cable Solution®

Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look. Slim design

An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire. Universal browse

An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide. Connect & Share

Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen. Samsung remote control

Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus. HDMI

Enjoy higher-quality audio and video with an HDMI connection that transmits both signals over a single cable. Compatible with next generation Ultra HD Blu-ray™ players and HDR content decoding. Includes 1 Audio Return Channel (ARC). Wi-Fi

Enjoy your favorite on-demand content seamlessly through your existing network with built-in Wi-Fi (802.11N). Dolby Digital Plus

Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity. 54.6″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $399.99 (reg $529.99)

Lenovo – Yoga 730 2-in-1 15.6″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more › 15.6″ 10-point multitouch screen

3840 x 2160 native resolution. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8550U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. 16GB system memory for intense multitasking and gaming

Reams of high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers four versatile modes — laptop, tablet, tent and stand. Lenovo Transition automatically switches specific applications to full screen when changing from PC to tablet, tent or stand position. Intel® UHD Graphics 620

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 4.17 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. Aluminum chassis

Offers a sleek look. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives

This single interface supports both high-speed data and high-def video — plus power over cable for bus-powered devices — ideal for digital content creators. Next-Gen Intel® Wireless-AC connectivity

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Backlit keyboard for easy typing in dim or dark locations

Touchpad with scroll and multitouch capability. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office 365. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Lenovo – Yoga 730 2-in-1 15.6″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,199.99 (reg. $1,429.99)

Samsung – 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System with 6-1/2″ Wireless Subwoofer

300W total system power (40W x 4; 140W subwoofer)

Provides quality sound for your favorite movies, shows, games and music. Wireless subwoofer

With 6-1/2″ driver for powerful bass. Dolby Digital decoder

Reproduces multichannel audio to deliver a cinematic audio experience. Bluetooth music streaming

Makes it easy to enjoy tracks stored on a compatible Bluetooth-enabled device (not included). Volume control

Lets you find a comfortable listening level. Sleek appearance

Fits seamlessly along most HDTVs for a streamlined look. Inputs

Includes HDMI, optical digital audio and mini jack. Outputs

Includes HDMI. Remote control

Enables simple operation from a distance. Supports a variety of file formats

Including WAV, WMA, AAC, MP3, FLAC and OGG, so you can enjoy your favorite media. Wall-mountable

With the included bracket.

Samsung – 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System with 6-1/2″ Wireless Subwoofer: $169.99 (reg. $279.99)