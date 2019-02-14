NASA’s Valentine’s Day eCards are the nerdiest way to say ‘I love you’

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means there’s probably a good portion of you who totally forgot to plan ahead and now have nothing to give your special someone. Well, fear not, because NASA is swooping in with some adorably geeky eCards that are sure to make just about anyone smile.

There’s a whopping two dozen cards to choose from, and you can customize each one with your own message. As you might expect, the cards are packed with cool sights from space as well as some painfully cheesy greetings, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Most of the eCards on offer here are space themed in one way or another, with many of them showcasing heart-shaped features that NASA has spotted on other planets. Heart-shaped dunes, rocks, and even shadows cast by NASA’s Curiosity rover on Mars. There’s also a handful of other lovely images along with cheesy-but-charming taglines.

Never one to miss out on an opportunity to educate the general public, each image comes with an info section that reveals some additional details about what exactly is being shown in the photo. Clicking on the tiny “i” icon in the corner of the image will redirect you to a page where you can learn more about it.

Some of the cards even come with science facts front and center:

Once you pick your card you can customize it with a special message and say whatever you want (within 500 characters), and then send it off to your special someone. When you send the card you’ll also get a copy of the card sent to your email where you can save it for posterity.

It’s a lighthearted and super nerdy way to spread some Valentine’s Day cheer, and might just win you some brownie points with that special someone.