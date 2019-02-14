Stunning iOS 13 concept video may give us a glimpse of the iPhone’s future

When it comes to Apple’s product cycle, it’s no great surprise that new iPhone releases always garner more attention than new iOS updates. And with good reason, there haven’t been any drastic updates to iOS in quite a few years. Sure, we’ve seen some overall performance enhancements and a solid number of new features in recent memory, but iOS 7 was arguably the last iOS update that turned heads and generated an avalanche of excitement.

iOS 13, though, has the potential to change that. Whereas iOS 12 was something of a Snow Leopard update with any number of under-the-hood system improvements, iOS 13 will reportedly usher in a number of stark design changes to the UI. Indeed, rumor has it that Apple was initially planning to introduce a revamped home screen in iOS 12 before opting to push it back to iOS 13 in an effort to focus on more pressing performance issues.

Now that we have an idea of when WWDC 2019 is slated to take place, there’s a good chance that the iOS 13 rumor mill is about to kick into high gear over the next few weeks and months. As mentioned above, iOS 13 will reportedly introduce a brand new home screen, but you may not want to get too excited just yet. There have been rumblings that the drastic home screen redesign we’ve been anticipating may be primarily iPad-oriented.

A new home screen aside, some other iOS 13 rumors we’ve seen make the rounds include a brand new Dark Mode, new Animojis, and of course, enhanced health and augmented reality features. While that may not be terribly exciting in and of itself, a new concept video from ConceptsiPhone offers up more than 40 new feature ideas for iOS 13. While not every imagined iOS 13 feature is worth writing home about, there are still some interesting ideas in the video below that we wouldn’t mind see Apple add to the iOS user experience.

As a quick example, object and scene detection from within the Camera app seems particularly intriguing. Another intriguing feature would allow iOS users to close all apps at once with a single tap of a button