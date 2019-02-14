You won’t have to break the bank to buy Samsung phones with Galaxy S10 features

The Galaxy S10 will launch in less than a week, and the new flagship series is surely going to offer buyers many reasons to upgrade. Unlike the boring Galaxy S9, the new phone brings over an exciting new design and lots of new features that were not available on previous top-of-the-line Samsung phones. But the Galaxy S10 will also be pretty expensive, according to recent leaks, especially the premium Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ versions. The handsets will still be cheaper than Apple’s newest iPhones, according to recent leaks, and Samsung and its partners will offer various trade-in options as well as freebies to convince you to get one. That doesn’t mean all Samsung buyers will necessarily afford them. However, a new leak now tells us you won’t necessarily have to go for a Galaxy S10 this year to enjoy Galaxy S10-like features.

Samsung will soon launch three new Galaxy A series models, including the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10, which are all mid-range phones that will sport mid-range prices. All of them will offer a few features like the ones found on Galaxy S10 phones, albeit you’ll have to accept some compromises.

As you can see in this leaked specs list, all three phones have plastic rear panels instead of glass as it is the case for the Galaxy S10 phones.

The phones will have notch designs, featuring Infinity-U and Infinity-V screens. The Galaxy S10, meanwhile, will have an Infinity-O punch-hole camera. The Galaxy A50 will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, but it’ll probably be an optical sensor rather than ultrasonic, as it’s the case for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

The phones will have generous 6.4-inch and 6.2-inch screens, albeit the resolution will be lower than on their Galaxy S10 equivalents.

When it comes to cameras, the A50 will get you a triple-lens sensor on the back, just like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, although the Galaxy S10 line will have the best camera experience.

The Galaxy A handsets will also have inferior processors compared to the Galaxy S10. Also, RAM and storage configurations start at 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for the cheaper A10, running up to 6GB/128GB for the A50. The Galaxy S10 phones will have memory ranging from 6GB to 12GB and storage from 128GB to 1TB, depending on the model.

If there’s one area where the Galaxy A phones may look better on paper than some Galaxy S10 versions that’s battery size. All three phones feature 4,000 mAh batteries. Of the three Galaxy S10 phones, only the Plus model is expected to have a 4,000 or 4,100 mAh battery. However, the Galaxy S10 phones may feature faster battery charging.

The full specs for the Galaxy A series are available in the image above, that was shared on Twitter by teen leaker Ishan Agarwal. The phones are expected to drop soon in several markets — they may be launched at MWC later this month.

Meanwhile, the full Galaxy S10 specs are available at this link.