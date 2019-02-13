Samsung just leaked even more details about its Galaxy S10 lineup

In exactly a week, Samsung will formally announce the Galaxy S10 phones, but we obviously already know almost everything about these devices, especially following this week’s monster leaks. Not only did we see more press renders showing the upcoming phones, but someone leaked the full specs list for all the three Galaxy S10 version that Samsung will sell in stores soon. And now, thanks to a Samsung blunder, we know precisely what the three phones will be called. Spoiler alert: It’s exactly what we thought they would be called.

Samsung France mistakenly listed a page for the three phones that has now been taken down, and it clearly mentioned three distinct model names, including Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. See the image below, which was posted by SamMobile before the page was pulled by Samsung.

Image Source: SamMobile

We’ve used these names for a while now to describe the three Galaxy S10 versions supposed to launch soon. The Galaxy S10e was previously referred to as the Galaxy S10 E or Galaxy S10 Lite will be the smallest, cheapest Galaxy S10 version, and it’ll be the only phone out of the three to feature a flat screen.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, meanwhile, will be the more expensive, premium Galaxy S10 options. They’ll be the direct successors of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. All three phones will share many of the core specs though, including the ones that matter — processor and primary cameras.

What’s missing from Samsung France’s page above is the 5G version or versions of the Galaxy S10, but that’s not a surprise either. The Galaxy S10 5G, sometimes referred to as the Galaxy S10 X, will launch in Korea and the US initially, but the phone isn’t expected to be released for at least another few months. European markets that will support 5G networks might also get the phone once those networks go live.